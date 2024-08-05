Food Lion Opens New Location in Florence, SC

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has nourished the Florence, SC, community for more than three decades, and on Aug. 7, it will open its new location at 1945 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. As part of Food Lion’s commitment to providing easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel shopping experiences in the towns and cities it serves, the new store offers a broader assortment and enhanced shopping experience. The layout and organization of the store are optimized to ensure convenience and accessibility. In addition, the overall ambiance creates a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere for our Florence neighbors.



“I’m honored to continue to serve the town of Florence in our new location,” said David Smith, Store Manager of the new Florence Food Lion. “Our neighbors will continue to recognize our associates’ familiar faces while finding an expanded assortment at affordable prices. We are committed to delivering an enjoyable shopping experience while nourishing our Pee Dee neighbors.”

The store will open to the public on Aug. 7, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about the hours of operation, specific services the store offers and the weekly ad flyer.

Store includes enhanced features for easy, fresh and affordable shopping

The new store features an extensive product assortment, including fresh produce, quality meats and many other products to meet individual and family needs with a specific focus on a variety of affordable and easy meal solutions that are ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat. Customers also have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from including Nature’s Promise, Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features in-store prepared cut fruit, sandwiches and salads, specialty cheeses and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and Food Lion To Go Pickup or Home Delivery services. Online orders may be placed through the Food Lion To Go website or the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of local offerings, including in-season produce grown at Senn Brothers Produce in nearby West Columbia, SC, and chicken bog seasoning produced by Ole South Brands in Darlington, SC. A list of additional South Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store installed a refrigeration system that lessens its environmental impact. Additionally, energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the store and refrigerated cases with doors impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy costs, helping reduce Food Lion’s environmental footprint. Based on its longtime sustainability measures, Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 23 consecutive years.

Food Lion Feeds supports Harvest Hope Food Bank

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has contributed $2,500 through its hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donation is equivalent to 25,000 meals.

In addition, Harvest Hope regularly collects food rescue from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. More than 20 years ago, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. In addition to providing fresh, nutritious food, Food Lion associates volunteer to support Harvest Hope’s hunger relief efforts year-round. The organization received a $21,000 capacity grant from Food Lion Feeds in 2024 to purchase a cardboard baler. This equipment helps Harvest Hope save space, increase efficiency in cardboard waste and reduce costs.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

