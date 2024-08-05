Canon U.S.A., Inc. Recognized with Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Serviceability

Melville, NY, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced its latest achievement in receiving a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Serviceability. This distinguished award, presented by Keypoint Intelligence, recognizes Canon's position as a leading industry figure in service, emphasizing the company's steadfast dedication to improving customer service experiences.

Keypoint Intelligence, a renowned market research firm, notes Canon's continuous investment in improving the customer service experience, which includes exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to build comprehensive knowledge bases. These initiatives are aimed at streamlining service processes help to ensure quick, more accurate responses to customer inquiries. Additionally, Canon has implemented a outstanding triage system to effectively allocate second-life assets, such as remanufactured and refurbished devices, ensuring continued use and helping to reduce waste of scaping the machine.

Canon's MFD hardware is also designed with serviceability in mind, emphasizing simplicity in installation, the availability of user-replaceable parts, and options for self-maintenance. These features help reduce downtime and service costs for customers, reinforcing Canon's reputation for reliable and user-friendly products.

"Canon has demonstrated amazing dedication to improving the customer service experience through innovative strategies and continuous investment,” according to Keypoint Intelligence. “Their exploration of AI to build knowledge bases and their efficient triage system for second-life assets are prime examples of their commitment to excellence. Canon's guarantee on refurbished products further solidifies their position as a leader in serviceability.”

Canon's achievements in serviceability not only reflect its technological advancements but also underscore the company's customer-centric approach. By prioritizing ease of service and sustainability, Canon can help ensure that its customers receive high-quality products backed by outstanding support. This recognition by Keypoint Intelligence validates Canon's strategic efforts and sets a benchmark for the industry.

"We are honored to receive the BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Serviceability from Keypoint Intelligence. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing our customers with the highest level of service,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.” At Canon, we believe that outstanding service goes hand in hand with innovative products. We will continue to invest in advanced technologies and sustainable practices to enhance our service offerings."

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Pacesetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.