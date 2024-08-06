CARBIOS and FCC Environment announce joint project to establish UK-based PET biorecycling facility using CARBIOS’ licensed technology





Clermont-Ferrand (France) and Doncaster, England (UK), Tuesday 6 August 2024 (06.45 CEST). CARBIOS , (Euronext Growth Paris : ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, and FCC Environment UK (“FCC”), one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management companies, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly study the implementation of a UK-based plant using CARBIOS’ PET biorecycling licensed technology. CARBIOS’ biorecycling technology is key to supporting FCC’s continuing goal of contributing to the circular economy by exploring new processes and technologies to produce recycled PET (r-PET) from PET plastic and textiles. For CARBIOS, this LOI confirms interest from the waste management sector, in addition to plastic producers, and would mean a foothold for its technology in the UK.

FCC’s continuing contribution to the UK circular economy

Recycling has plateaued in the UK in recent years, but UK Government policy very much supports a continual move to a more circular economy which FCC Environment supports. Achieving a circular economy however requires innovation and investment to deliver real environmental change. Exploring biorecycling is one way of doing this, so FCC is keen to understand this technology better by seeking an evidence based view on the advantages of using enzymes for the treatment of PET such as lower energy consumption and better circularity of the polymers back into the PET production lines. The innovative depolymerization process developed by CARBIOS also facilitates the recycling of all kinds of PET waste, including problematic fractions such as polyester textiles, into high-quality recycled PET.

UK PET biorecycling plant would process hard-to-recycle waste

In order to tackle the plastic waste crisis, CARBIOS has developed a revolutionary enzymatic depolymerization technology that enables efficient and solvent-free recycling of PET plastic and textile waste into virgin-like products. CARBIOS has ambitious plans to become a leading technology provider in the recycling of PET by 2035. In addition to the world’s first industrial-scale enzymatic PET recycling plant which is currently under construction in Longlaville, France, this UK-based plant would process PET waste that is currently not recyclable using conventional recycling technologies, such as colored, multilayered or textile waste.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, CARBIOS : “By creating value from waste, CARBIOS’ PET biorecycling technology is generating significant interest from waste management companies, proving that CARBIOS’ solution is relevant to both PET producers and waste management companies. For CARBIOS, partnering with FCC means access to feedstock at the source through its established collection systems, enhancing the efficiency and impact of our sustainable waste solution. I’m confident that the combination of our complementary areas of expertise will benefit both our companies, and the acceleration of a circular economy.”

Steve Longdon, CEO, FCC Environment UK: “To deliver the challenges set out in the Environment Act, we need to think creatively about how we recover the value in materials that society no longer wants, and textiles, as we know from our work promoting a reuse culture, pose a huge challenge to our sector. We are keen to explore with CARBIOS what contribution this technology could make to the UK circular economy and to examine further its place in the UK waste hierarchy from a firm evidence base."

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is currently under construction.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

For latest news and media assets, visit our newsroom: www.carbios.com/newsroom/en/

inkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716 Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

About FCC Environment FCC Environment is one of the UK's leading recycling and waste management companies, providing a range of services, from collecting business and municipal waste to recycling and processing, and the generation of green energy from waste that cannot be recycled.

Our approach is to minimise the amount of waste that ends up in landfill by transforming it into valuable resources wherever possible, helping local authorities and businesses deal with their waste as efficiently as possible while meeting all statutory and regulatory requirements.

We employ more than 55,000 people worldwide and 4222 people across the UK to operate a wide range of waste management sites developed to meet the needs of our customers. At FCC Environment, we recycle 1.5m tonnes of waste and generate more than 167MW of green energy each year.

Our five core services:

Business waste solutions

Municipal services

Recycling

Green energy

Waste processing





To find out more about FCC Environment please visit Homepage - FCC Environment





For additional information, please contact:



