Response to attacks against Carbios and its executives

Clermont-Ferrand (France), March 4, 2026 (8:45 a.m. CET). Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris : ALCRB) denounces the destabilization operation to which it has been subjected for several months and formally contests all allegations made against the Company and its executives in proceedings initiated by its former executive.

In response to the attempts by this former executive to instrumentalize the justice system, a criminal complaint for false accusation has been filed by Carbios with the Public Prosecutor at the Lyon Judicial Court.

The executive management of Carbios and all members of the Board of Directors deplore the repeated attacks by this former executive who, for personal reasons related to the circumstances of his departure, has been multiplying threats and attempts at intimidation with the sole intention of harming the Company and its officers.

The Board of Directors unanimously reaffirms its full and unequivocal support for the Company’s Executive Management and confirms its complete trust in the management team to continue the implementation of the strategy undertaken.

###

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : carbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

Carbios

Agnès Mathé

Communication

agnes.mathe@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 72 46 10 27 Carbios

Benjamin Audebert

Relations Investisseurs

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Maarc – Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Simon Dulucq

Simon.dulucq@maarc.fr

+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64









Attachment