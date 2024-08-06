Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2024-2028: Growth Opportunities in Mental and Behavioral Health, Immune Diseases, and Pain Management in Women's Health

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Sector Driving Transformational Growth through Strategic Partnerships: Forecast Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report equips healthcare stakeholders with critical insights to navigate the evolving RPM landscape, highlighting growth opportunities, regional trends, and business model analyses essential for strategic decision-making.

This global analysis provides an overview of major markets, primarily the United States due to the greater availability of data and significant growth and innovation driven by start-ups in the region. The RPM industry is segmented by care continuum and the range of products and services offered. Companies may offer a suite of products for specific points of care or specialize in products or services with broader applications. While the differentiation among these offerings is noted, the publisher does not provide forecasts on product segmentation, as the industry predominantly sells these products and services as bundled solutions.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) encompasses devices and IT infrastructure designed to enable clinicians to collect and monitor patients' biometric data and behaviors remotely. This infrastructure includes software, gateways, platforms, data transmission and management systems, and networks. While consumer-grade wearables, including smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers, can provide similar data (e.g., heart rate, sleep quality, mobility), this study focuses exclusively on clinician-intended RPM technologies due to their higher consistency and accuracy.



RPM differs from telehealth, which primarily involves communication via video or audio between patients and clinicians. Instead, RPM focuses on the remote collection of vital statistics, biochemistry, and cardiac rhythms, along with related products and services that transmit and provide clinical insights into the collected data. Despite the integral role of EMR/EHR technology in RPM workflows, this study excludes these technologies from market calculations, treating them as separate entities.



Many consumer-grade wearables (e.g., smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers) provide data similar to devices that are part of the RPM industry (e.g., heart rate and rhythm, sleep length and quality, and mobility). However, for this analysis, we limit the definition of RPM to technologies specifically intended for use by clinicians to monitor patients. While it is possible to use consumer-grade devices in medical RPM in the future, there is a wider variance in their consistency and accuracy, so clinicians do not currently widely accept them.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Mental and Behavioral Health

Immune Diseases

Pain Management in Women's Health

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Patient Monitoring Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation

Industry Segmentation: Care Continuum

Industry Segmentation: Products and Services

Key Competitors

Remote Patient Monitoring Structure

Remote Patient Monitoring Start-ups: Investment Landscape

Remote Patient Monitoring: Payer's Role

Remote Patient Monitoring: Payer Partnerships

FDA Health Care at Home Initiative

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Care Continuum

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Environment - Case Studies

Chronic Care

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Transitional Care

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Critical Care

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zh4k4o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.