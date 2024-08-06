Travel Technology Business Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of 80+ Major Players Including Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Amadeus, and Emerging Travel Group

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Travel Technologies is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the travel technologies market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for personalized and convenient travel experiences is a major driver, with travelers seeking tailored recommendations and seamless booking processes. Secondly, advancements in AI and machine learning are enabling the development of sophisticated tools that enhance customer service and operational efficiency.



Thirdly, the proliferation of mobile applications and the growing preference for contactless solutions are accelerating the adoption of digital travel tools. Additionally, the availability of big data analytics is empowering travel companies to make data-driven decisions and optimize their offerings. Lastly, the need for real-time information and support during travel is propelling the demand for innovative travel technologies that enhance the overall travel experience.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Global Distribution System (GDS) segment, which is expected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.0%. The Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $2.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Emerging Travel Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Business Travel Spending Trend: Major Contributor to Growth of Travel Technology Market

Hotel Industry Embraces Next Generation Technologies Amidst the Changing Working Environment

Digital Transformation Poised to Enhance Traveler Experience

Popular Technology Trends Transforming Hospitality & Travel Industry

Growing Role of Innovative Technologies in Travel Industry

Pandemic-Led Tech Trends Drive Travel Sector Transformation

Innovations to Fuel Market Prospects

Rising Integration of Big Data in Travel Technology Solutions

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Role of AI and ML in Travel & Tourism Industry

Blockchain Technology to Radically Transform Travel Industry

Mobile Devices: The Preferred Mode for Travel Technologies

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Next-Generation 5G Networks to Benefit Travel Technologies

Virtual Reality Technology to Transform Tourism Industry with Immersive Experiences

Augmented Reality Gains Prominence in Travel Industry

Robotic Process Automation Technology Supports Automation of Repetitive Processes

Robots to Automate Hospitality Sector

Biometric Recognition Technologies for Automated Identification and Authentication in Hotels and Payments

Intelligent Conversational Platforms Emerge as Ideal Solutions for Customer Support in Travel & Tourism Industry

Rise in Smart Connected Devices Drives Adoption of IoT Technologies in Travel Industry

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

As Online Travel Booking Market Takes a Hit due to COVID-19, Travel Technologies Market to be Impacted

Global Online Travel Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2026

Latest Technologies Emerge to Address Challenges Confronting the Online Travel Industry

Global Distribution System Market: An Overview

Smart Hospitality Gathers Steam

Urbanization, Consumer Spending Levels Set the Tone for Travel & Tourism Technology Market

Challenges Confronting the Travel Technology Market

