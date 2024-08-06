Fuller Theological Seminary Announces the Launch of "The New Testament in Color"

Pasadena, CA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuller Theological Seminary is proud to announce the launch of The New Testament in Color: A Multiethnic Bible Commentary, a groundbreaking one-volume commentary that brings together the exegetical expertise of a diverse group of scholars to provide fresh, insightful perspectives on the New Testament.

This seminal work is authored by a team of distinguished scholars from various ethnic backgrounds, each bringing a unique interpretive lens to illuminate how social location and biblical interpretation intertwine. According to coeditor, Janette H. Ok, The New Testament in Color reflects the theological conviction that God’s covenantal and incarnational nature as God in Christ is revealed in color—that is, in particularity and contextuality.” This volume challenges the disproportionate dominance of any single cultural perspective in biblical studies and underscores the importance of engaging the whole body of Christ in the interpretation of Scripture.

Fuller President David Emmanuel Goatley expressed, “The New Testament in Color is a one-of-a-kind commentary that illustrates the vibrant variety of God valued at Fuller Theological Seminary. Students of Scripture and preachers of the Gospel will do their better work with this valuable resource.”

Lynn H. Cohick, distinguished professor of New Testament and director of Houston Theological Seminary at Houston Christian University, praised the book, stating, “The New Testament in Color is informative, prophetic, reflective, and inspiring. This volume makes an extraordinary contribution to New Testament studies and sets the standard for future commentaries."

In the introduction, coeditor Esau D. McCaulley shares the genesis of the book, reflecting on the need for a commentary that not only acknowledges but celebrates the diverse ways in which different ethnic groups interpret and apply biblical texts. McCaulley emphasizes that the Holy Spirit’s work through scriptural engagement is enriched by the varied experiences and cultures of believers around the world. He has stated elsewhere that the goal of this one-of-a-kind multiethnic commentary is to help us understand and learn from our brothers and sisters in Christ and follow Christ more faithfully: “We need each other to read the Bible well.”

Expertise from Diverse Fuller Scholars

Janette H. Ok (PhD, Princeton Theological Seminary) serves as associate professor of New Testament at Fuller Theological Seminary. She is the author of Constructing Ethnic Identity in 1 Peter: Who You Are No Longer (T&T Clark, 2021). Currently, she is writing a commentary on the Letters of John (NICNT, Eerdmans) and the book To Be and Be Seen: Reading the New Testament as Asian Americans, coauthored with Jordan J. Cruz Ryan (Baker Academic). She cochairs the Society of Biblical Literature’s Asian and Asian American Hermeneutics unit and is a member of the Underrepresented Racial and Ethnic Minorites in the Profession Committee.





Christin J. Fort (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is an assistant professor of clinical psychology at Fuller Theological Seminary where she specializes in the integration of clinical psychology and biblical theology. As an African American woman of enslaved descent, Dr. Fort’s scholarship, research, teaching, preaching, and clinical practice lie at the intersections of faith, race, gender, emotional health, systemic sustainability, and relational wellbeing. Her work in these areas is regularly highlighted in a range of academic articles published in journals such as Journal of Psychology and Theology, Journal of Psychology and Christianity, and Pastoral Psychology.

The commentary is published by IVP Academic and is available for purchase in hardcover for $60. It spans 808 pages and carries the ISBN 978-0-8308-1409-1. For more information, please visit IVP Academic or contact Karin DeHaven, academic publicist, at kdehaven@ivpress.com.

