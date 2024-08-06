Sneakers Global Strategic Business Report 2024: A $100+ Billion Market by 2030 Driven by Celebrity Collaborations, Fast Fashion, Role of Social Media, Impact of 3D Printing, and Smart Sneakers

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sneakers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sneakers is estimated at US$80.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$101.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several factors drive the growth of the sneaker market. Technological advancements in material science, such as the development of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and advanced mesh fabrics, have enhanced sneakers` durability, comfort, and performance. Customization and personalization trends, facilitated by online platforms and in-store technologies, allow consumers to tailor sneakers to their preferences, appealing to the desire for individuality.

The integration of smart technology into sneakers, including embedded sensors that track performance metrics, caters to health-conscious consumers. Sustainability initiatives, such as using recycled materials and eco-friendly production methods, attract environmentally conscious buyers. The influence of sneaker culture, amplified by social media and celebrity endorsements, fosters a global community of enthusiasts and collectors.

Versatile design innovations have broadened sneakers` appeal, making them suitable for casual and formal settings. Increased participation in casual sports and fitness activities drives demand for multifunctional sneakers, while economic accessibility ensures high-quality options are available across various price points, supporting widespread adoption.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $80.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fast Fashion Influences Buying Multiple Sneaker Collections

Rise of Athleisure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Environmental Pressures Encourage Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Technological Innovations in Sneaker Design Bodes Well for Market Growth

Increased Participation in Sports and Fitness Sustains Growth

Celebrity Collaborations Accelerates Demand for Branded Sneakers

E-commerce Growth Here is the Story: Impact on Sneakers Market

The Role of Social Media in Driving the Sneaker Culture

High Disposable Income Generates Demand for Premium Sneakers

Smart Sneakers Infuse New Vigor Into Market Growth

Impact of 3D Printing on Sneaker Manufacturing Process

Health Benefits Drive Sneaker Adoption Especially Among Women

Adidas AG

Aldo Group Inc.

ASICS America Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Co.

ECCO Sko A/S

GT Portugal

Mescot Footwear Co., Ltd.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Nike Inc.

Personalized Kicks, Inc. d/b/a/ Garrixon

Puma SE

Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Skechers USA, Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

