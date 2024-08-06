Celestica Announces Availability of the SC6100: A Next-Generation Storage Controller for Demanding Enterprise Workloads

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc . (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the availability of its SC6100, a next-generation, 2U rackmount all-flash storage controller designed to deliver increased performance and high availability for the most demanding enterprise application workloads.

The Celestica SC6100 storage controller builds on our proven expertise and cutting-edge portfolio of storage, compute and networking Hardware Platform Solutions. It is powered by two AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 series processors, delivering world-class performance and energy efficiency and supporting up to 24 dual-port U.2 PCIe Gen 5 solid state drives. It offers flexible input/output (I/O) options, including support for 400GbE SmartNICs, redundant architecture with battery backup options and hot-swappable components for maximum uptime and reliability.

The SC6100 is optimized for a wide range of use cases, including file shares, database, virtual desktop, on-line transaction processing, high-performance computing and high-frequency trading.

“Enterprises are generating, storing and analyzing increasing amounts of data, and relying on real-time analytics to make strategic decisions about their operations,” says Gavin Cato, Head of Portfolio Solutions and CTO, Connectivity and Cloud Solutions, Celestica. “SC6100’s ability to rapidly perform storage management tasks while assuring data availability provides a secure, cost-effective and versatile storage solution that enables enterprises to harness the full potential of their data to drive growth.”

Celestica is showcasing its newest enterprise storage solutions at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage conference in Santa Clara, California, August 6-8, 2024 in booth #746.

For more information on Celestica’s participation at FMS, visit our show landing page . To learn more about our storage solutions, including the SC6100, click here .

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development — from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

