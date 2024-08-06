Prepared Flour Mixes Market Poised to Generate Revenue of USD 64.1 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prepared flour mixes market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 64.1 billion by 2032, up from US$ 32.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The market for prepared flour mixes has seen a robust expansion in recent years, driven by evolving consumer lifestyles and preferences. According to a 2023 report by the Food and Beverage Association, the global sales of prepared flour mixes reached 5.6 million metric tons. The United States, leading the market, consumed 1.2 million metric tons, with the Asia-Pacific region following at 2.3 million metric tons. The demand for gluten-free and organic prepared flour mixes has surged, with over 700,000 metric tons of gluten-free mixes sold globally. Major players like General Mills and Pillsbury reported a combined revenue of $8.4 billion from their flour mix segments, highlighting the lucrative nature of prepared flour mixes market. Additionally, the convenience of prepared mixes has made them a staple in 68 million households worldwide, with 43 million in the United States alone.

Consumer preferences are increasingly leaning towards healthier and more convenient baking options. In 2023, 56 million consumers globally reported using prepared flour mixes for their baking needs at least once a month. The trend of home baking, which saw a significant rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to influence the market. The Astute Analytics Survey found that 62% of consumers prefer products with clean labels, propelling the demand for natural and organic flour mixes. Furthermore, 18 million consumers expressed a preference for plant-based flour mixes, reflecting a growing trend towards vegan and vegetarian diets. In the European Union, the sale of organic flour mixes topped 900,000 metric tons, indicating a strong inclination towards organic products in the prepared flour mixes market.

The future outlook for prepared flour mixes appears promising, with projections indicating that global consumption will rise to 6.2 million metric tons by 2025. Innovation in product offerings, such as fortified and enriched mixes, is expected to drive this growth. The market for fortified flour mixes, containing added vitamins and minerals, reached 1.4 million metric tons in 2023. Additionally, the demand for ethnic and specialty flour mixes, like those used for making tortillas and naan, accounted for 800,000 metric tons of global sales. With an increasing number of consumers seeking diverse culinary experiences, the market for prepared flour mixes is set to expand further, supported by a strong foundation of consumer demand and evolving food trends.

Key Findings in Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 64.1 Billion CAGR 8.0% Largest Region (2023) North America (31.0%) By Type Bread Mixes (39.04%) By Application Bakery Shop (52.23%) Top Trends Growing demand for healthier and specialized prepared flour mixes, like gluten-free variants.

Increasing urbanization driving the prepared meal delivery market and related products.

Rising popularity of clean label, vegan, and sustainably sourced bakery products. Top Drivers Rising demand for ready-to-eat foods and processed products driving prepared flour mixes market growth.

Expanding outdoor eating habits in emerging economies supporting market growth.

Increasing trend of celebrations bolstering demand for cakes, pastries, and muffins. Top Challenges Differentiating products based on taste, quality, and health benefits is challenging.

Increasing cost of food limiting market growth during the forecast period.

Need for greater flexibility in baking preparations for various seafood types.

Booming Demand for Prepared Flour Mixes: A Snapshot of Diverse Consumer Preferences

The prepared flour mixes market is experiencing significant growth, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience foods. In the United States, 65% of households report using prepared flour mixes regularly, with usage peaking in urban areas where 75% of households rely on these products. Millennials, who represent 35% of the consumer base, are particularly keen on ready-to-use flour mixes due to their busy schedules and preference for quick meal solutions. Furthermore, 50% of consumers aged 18-34 prioritize organic and gluten-free options, indicating a shift towards health-conscious purchasing. The popularity of these mixes is also evident among working professionals, with 70% of dual-income families opting for prepared flour products to save time.

Globally, the demand for prepared flour mixes market is surging, with 45% of European households incorporating them into their weekly meal plans. In the Asia-Pacific region, this number rises to 55%, driven by the growing middle class and their increasing disposable incomes. Notably, 60% of households in China and India have adopted prepared flour mixes, reflecting a blend of traditional and modern culinary practices. The market is also expanding in Latin America, where 40% of households use these products regularly. Additionally, 30% of African households are beginning to embrace prepared flour mixes, showcasing the product's widespread appeal across different demographics. Interestingly, 25% of global consumers indicate a willingness to pay a premium for high-quality and specialty flour blends, underscoring the evolving consumer preferences and the lucrative potential of the prepared flour mixes market.

Bread Mixes to Remain Leading Revenue Contributor Among Other Types of Prepared Flour Mixes: Set to Generate Over 39% Market Revenue

Bread mixes have surged ahead in demand and consumption compared to other prepared flour mixes like pastry and batter mixes. This trend is driven by several key factors that underscore their market dominance. As of 2022, the global bread mix market reached a valuation of $4,547.41 million, reflecting a strong consumer preference for convenience and versatility. In the U.S. alone, annual sales of bread mixes hit $700 million, while Europe saw a market size of $1.1 billion. The increasing health consciousness among consumers has played a pivotal role, with 65 million Americans opting for whole-grain bread mixes to meet their dietary needs. Furthermore, the rise of gluten-free diets has driven the gluten-free bread mix market to $350 million globally. The convenience factor cannot be overstated in the prepared flour mixes market, as 40 million households in the U.S. report using bread mixes regularly due to their ease of use and time-saving benefits.

Another driving force behind the dominance of bread mixes is the innovation and diversity within the product range. In 2023, there were over 1,200 different types of bread mixes available on the market, catering to various dietary preferences and culinary tastes. Organic bread mix sales reached $200 million, indicating a strong consumer shift towards natural and organic products. Additionally, the popularity of bread machines has bolstered this trend in the prepared flour mixes market, with 15 million units sold in the past year, making it easier for consumers to bake fresh bread at home. The global online sales of bread mixes saw a substantial increase, with Amazon reporting 5 million units sold annually. The European market also contributed significantly, with Germany alone seeing 20 million units of bread mixes sold in 2023. The combination of health trends, convenience, innovation, and diverse product offerings are the key factors fueling the sustained dominance of bread mixes in the prepared flour mixes market.

Bakeries Lead the Way, Generating Over 52% of Prepared Flour Mixes Market Revenue

Bakery shops are the principal consumers of prepared flour mixes, driven by several pivotal factors that solidify their dominance in this market. As of 2023, the global bakery market is valued at approximately $500 billion, with bakery shops playing a significant role in this robust growth. The convenience of prepared flour mixes allows bakeries to streamline their operations, reducing preparation time by up to 30 minutes per batch. This efficiency is crucial for meeting high demand, as the average bakery in the U.S. produces nearly 3,000 items daily. Additionally, the consistent quality of prepared mixes ensures uniformity in taste and texture, which is vital for maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. Prepared flour mixes also offer a longer shelf life of up to 12 months, minimizing waste and optimizing inventory management for bakery shops.

Several enabling factors contribute to this dominance in the prepared flour mixes market. The rise in artisanal and specialty bakeries has increased the need for high-quality, diverse flour mixes that cater to specific dietary preferences such as gluten-free, organic, and keto. In 2023, the specialty bakery segment alone is worth $30 billion. Furthermore, the growth of the global foodservice industry, projected to reach $4.2 trillion by 2024, has boosted the demand for prepared flour mixes. Technological advancements in baking equipment, such as automated mixers and dough conditioners, have enhanced the efficiency of using these mixes. Moreover, the ongoing trend of home baking, spurred by social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, has indirectly supported bakery shops by increasing overall market awareness and demand for baked goods. These factors combined underscore why bakery shops remain the key end users of prepared flour mixes.

North America Generates Over 31% Revenue of Global Prepared Flour Mixes

The dominance of prepared flour mixes market in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, can be attributed to several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the strong presence and commitment of both national and global players in the market. For instance, Arva Flour Mills, North America's oldest operating commercial flour mill, launched a gluten-free line in June 2023, catering to the growing health-conscious population. Additionally, Puratos UK introduced its first Vegan Choux mix in August 2023, expanding its plant-based portfolio to meet market demands. The high per capita consumption of baked goods such as bread, cakes, and rolls, supported by the convenience and affordability of these products, further drives the demand for prepared flour mixes in this region.

Another significant factor contributing to the high consumption of prepared flour mixes in North America is the robust baking industry in the United States. The American baking industry employs a substantial workforce and generates significant economic impact, which underscores the importance of baked goods in the American diet. Companies like Bunge North America, Inc. offer a wide range of prepared flour products, including rich creme cake mix and red velvet cake mix, which are widely used in the bakery industry. The continuous automation of food processing also supports the demand for prepared flour mixes market, as these mixes are compatible with automated machinery used in large-scale baking operations. This industrial demand, coupled with consumer preferences for convenience and variety, ensures a steady and growing market for prepared flour mixes.

Moreover, cultural and economic factors play a crucial role in the dominance of prepared flour mixes in North America. The region's food culture, which emphasizes convenience and quick meal preparation, aligns well with the use of prepared flour mixes. The widespread availability of low-cost food options, including prepared flour mixes, allows consumers to enjoy a diverse range of baked goods without spending excessive amounts of time or money. Additionally, the presence of large, centralized flour milling operations, such as Ardent Mills and General Mills, ensures a consistent supply of high-quality flour products, further reinforcing the region's dominance in the global market.

