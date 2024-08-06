Johnny Rockets Unearths a Chocolatey Treasure with New Dirt Cup Shake

Nostalgic Shake Digs up Sweet Memories and TROLLI® SOUR BRITE CRAWLERS ®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets , the timeless, all-American chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is digging up a sweet memory with its latest shake flavor! Featuring TROLLI® SOUR BRITE CRAWLERS®, the all-new Dirt Cup Shake is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and sense of adventure!

The new Dirt Cup Shake starts with Johnny Rockets’ hand-spun Chocolate Shake and is then topped with OREO® Cookie crumbles and tangy TROLLI® SOUR BRITE CRAWLERS® – the perfect sweet (and sour!) treat to bring back even sweeter memories! The shake is available for a limited time only, at participating locations, starting Aug. 6 and running through Dec. 31.

“Our hand-spun shakes are the cherry on top of our all-American dining experience,” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “As nostalgic flavors continue to draw diners, we’re always on the hunt for trending themes, like a Dirt Cup, that resonate with our brand. We know guests will totally dig our latest shake!”

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.



About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

