HUMAN Security Enhances Decision Engine With AI-derived Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc , the global cybersecurity leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, client-side threats, and digital fraud and abuse, today announced enhancements to its decision engine with AI-derived capabilities in detection, mitigation, and reporting that uses over 400 ML algorithms to analyze 20 trillion weekly interactions across 3 billion devices, detecting malicious activity effectively.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in delivering new AI-derived capabilities, further enhancing decision technology for our award-winning Human Defense Platform. This announcement follows HUMAN most recently being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 , where the company received top scores in nine categories including “Detection Models,” “Mobile App and API Protection,” and “Vision.” Customers ranked HUMAN the #1 vendor in G2’s Summer 2024 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation solutions. These accolades position HUMAN as a trusted and innovative leader in the cybersecurity industry solidifying our commitment to our customers to respond faster to evolving threats.

“HUMAN's core decision engine has always been powered by the industry's most advanced set of statistical and adaptive machine learning models. This product release strengthens our leadership position with expanded capabilities for mitigation, analysis, and reporting,” said Apurva Joshi, Chief Product Officer at HUMAN Security. “Our new models go beyond threat detection to identify site-specific attack patterns and profiles, helping our customers optimize targeted defenses against the most sophisticated fraud.”

HUMAN’s enhanced mitigation, analysis, and reporting capabilities are derived from a set of targeted machine learning models that layer across our core decision engine. They track threats on a specific application, identify individual attacker profiles and large-scale patterns, and automatically execute new mitigation workflows based on unique characteristics of bad traffic and fraudulent account activity. Together, these models form an AI system that enables our customers to uncover hidden threats, hit the ground running on incident analysis, and respond faster to evolving threats.

HUMAN customers using Application Protection and Account Protection solutions can now enjoy the new set of capabilities on the Human Defense Platform :

Adaptive Detection: New ways to track and block attackers as they adapt and change tactics over time, ensuring a continuous line of sight and continuous protection even after the initial decision is made

Attack Profiling: Segments malicious traffic into distinct attack profiles and provides visibility into attack characteristics and attacker actions, allowing analysis of attacks beyond just traffic spikes

New Dashboard & Investigation Tools: Delivers intelligence that allows customers to jump straight into their analysis, saving time and improving understanding of what exactly happened during an attack

Network Attack Event Detection: Helps customers understand the scale and complexity of an attack, so they can better identify and neutralize large-scale abuse of fake and compromised accounts

Profile Deviation ML Models 2.0: Enhances detection precision of malicious post-login activity, so our customers can catch even the most stealthy cybercriminals who attempt to mimic the real account holder's behavior



The HUMAN Defense Platform protects industry-leading internet platforms and market makers, including Wayfair, Alaska Airlines, Zillow, Airtable, Yeti, and more. Customers such as this enterprise user in retail with over 1,000 employees like the “ assurance we won't be that company on the news dealing with data leaks .” A Cyber Security Analyst at another enterprise with over 1,000 employees appreciates the “ease of configuring and modifying policy settings, plenty of documentation readily available on any and all specific components,” and that the “ HUMAN team is very quick to respond and provide resources..when ANY issue is identified with the product .”

Read the blog to learn more about HUMAN’s enhanced capabilities. For more platform insights read The Quadrillion Report: 2024 Cyberthreat Benchmarks .

