Antimicrobial Additives Market Size to Reach USD 6.86 Billion By 2032 Enhanced Heightened Hygiene Awareness Drive Antimicrobial Additives Industry | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antimicrobial Additives Market S ize is projected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.20% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Key Players:

Milliken Chemical

Polyone Corporation (Avient Corporation)

BASF SE

Lyondell Basell

Sanitized ag

Clariant ag

Kingplastic corporation

Biocote limited

Dow Inc.

Microban international limited

Growing medical devices containing antimicrobial additives drive market growth.

The rise in antimicrobial compounds is aiding exponents to fight infection and retain the safety of devices leading towards a healthy adoption in the medical device market. Over time, antimicrobial materials and coatings have been progressing enabling them to be more durable as well as effective. They have developed cultured products to give an industrial touch and feel examples like the antimicrobial integration capabilities into hospital surfaces & medical equipment; such as DuPont, and Microban. This trend is expected to continue in the medical device space causing a consumption of antimicrobial compounds for wider applications that will ultimately grow the market size and reduce healthcare-associated infections, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Moreover, antimicrobial additives are becoming more versatile and useful due to advancements in antimicrobial technologies, such as the creation of more potent chemicals and the use of nanotechnology. This includes antibacterial materials and surfaces that are stronger and more effective.

For instance, in 2023 PPG launched a new line of antimicrobial coatings for better adherence and resistance to microbial development on surfaces to cutting-edge polymer technology.

Furthermore, companies or key players, also describes that nowadays many companies are collaborating and partnering together to improve their products better reach the target market. This includes the collaboration between manufacturers of antimicrobial additives and partners in areas like packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods.

For example, in 2023 when BioCote collaborated with Tetra Pak to incorporate antimicrobial technology into food and beverage packaging solutions. The idea here is to improve the hygiene and safety of packages for liquid food.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.24 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 6.86 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 9.20% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Growing emphasis on preventing microbial contamination in industrial sectors.

Stringent regulations promote the use of antimicrobial additives in various applications.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The Inorganic type held the largest market share around 55% in 2023. The demand for the inorganic category is expected to expand due to the high demand for additives based on silver, copper, and zinc. Because of its non-toxicity, long-lasting effectiveness, environmental friendliness, high thermal stability, and capacity to inhibit microbial growth, silver-based products are employed as antimicrobial agents. Since zinc pyrithione is an excellent antibacterial addition, it is applied to materials that are susceptible to meld spore and fungal exposure. Paints, coatings, and polymers are examples of underlying substrates or layers in preservative and sterilized applications where copper salts offer antimicrobial protection.

By Application

Plastic application held the largest revenue share of more than 38% in 2023 in the application segment of the antimicrobial additives market. Because plastics are so versatile, they are widely used in the manufacturing of food containers, breathing apparatuses, surgical instruments, and soap dispensers, which accounts for their large share. Plastic is known to harbor microorganisms such as mold and bacteria, which is expected to reduce a product's usable life. Long-term durability of plastic products is achieved through the use of antimicrobial chemicals during the plastics production process, which provide resistance against a variety of bacteria.

By End-Use Industry

The healthcare segment held the largest market share around 38% in 2023. This high percentage can be attributed to both the increased public awareness of healthcare issues and the growing demand for healthcare items brought on by an aging population. Particularly when it comes to Healthcare-Associated Infections, the healthcare environment is crucial. HAIs, or healthcare-associated infections, are deadly illnesses that develop in hospitalized patients and are typically brought on by bacteria resistant to antibiotics.

Regional Landscape:

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the antimicrobial additives market, around 40% share of global revenue in 2023. The market is being pushed by the expansion of the main end-use sectors, which include packaging, food and beverage, healthcare, automotive, and construction. Increased sales of passenger cars along with the automotive industry's strong manufacturing foundation in China, Japan, and India is expected to support the expansion of the antimicrobial additives market shortly. Furthermore, the government of India's implementation of pro-business policies like Made in India and foreign direct investments is anticipated to generate significant growth prospects for the automotive sector, which increase the need for antimicrobial additives in automotive applications.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Microban partnered with LG Electronics to incorporate antimicrobial additives into various consumer electronics, such as home appliances and smartphones. This partnership helped the company to increase its presence.

In 2023, DuPont launched a new line of antimicrobial coatings for healthcare and medical devices with innovative compounds that provide long-lasting protection.

Key Takeaways:

Rising consumer awareness of hygiene drives the demand for antimicrobial products in various sectors.

The key players focused on the partnership to enhance product offerings and expand the market reach.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share due to the investments in research and development.

