Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Surpass US$ 96.7 Billion by 2032, Due to Growing Emphasis on Supply Chain Resilience & The Adoption of Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market size was valued at USD 25.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 96.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.12% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Market Overview:

The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is currently seeing rapid growth due to the adoption of cloud-based technologies. Cloud solutions offer benefits such as real-time data access and improved collaboration. Leading providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are investing significantly in supply chain management capabilities. Specialized software vendors are also emerging, focusing on specific industry verticals and functional areas. For example, in early 2024, Microsoft and SAP announced a collaboration to integrate SAP's supply chain management solutions with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, aiming to enhance supply chain visibility and operational efficiency for enterprise customers by leveraging advanced analytics and AI capabilities.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor Inc

Descartes Systems Group Inc

IBM Corporation

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Logility, Inc.

Kewill, Inc.

Kinaxis, Inc.

TECSYS, Inc

Other Players

Recent Developments:

IBM announced its new AI-driven cloud management platform for supply chains, due for release in 2024, targeting advanced predictive analytics and automation. This platform is aimed at enabling businesses to optimize supply chain operations and respond to market changes more efficiently.

announced its new AI-driven cloud management platform for supply chains, due for release in 2024, targeting advanced and automation. This platform is aimed at enabling businesses to optimize supply chain operations and respond to market changes more efficiently. In April 2024, Amazon Web Services announced a spate of new tools for supply chain management with real-time tracking and enhanced inventory management. The innovations paint a picture of industry trends in AI and cloud technologies for supply chains; they enhance their efficiency and resilience.

announced a spate of new tools for supply chain management with real-time tracking and enhanced inventory management. The innovations paint a picture of industry trends in AI and cloud technologies for supply chains; they enhance their efficiency and resilience. In December 2023, Blue Yonder announced a new AI capability, Blue Yonder Orchestrator as part of its Luminate Cognitive Platform. Using LLMs, cloud data, and prompt engineering, it proposes supply chain decisions.

announced a new AI capability, Blue Yonder Orchestrator as part of its Luminate Cognitive Platform. Using LLMs, cloud data, and prompt engineering, it proposes supply chain decisions. April 2023, Oracle has introduced advanced AI and Automation capabilities across the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to enable organizations to accelerate supply chain planning processes.

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 25.2 Bn Market Size by 2031 US$ 96.7 Bn CAGR CAGR of 16.12% From 2024 to 2031 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2020-2022

Segment Analysis:

By Solution Type, with more than 32% of the market share in 2023, the demand and planning segment commanded the top spot in the segmentation. Throughout the forecast period, the demand planning and forecasting solutions market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. Nowadays, almost every business depends on the internet, which is fueling the expansion of the cloud SCM demand planning and forecasting solutions market. The need for cloud SCM demand planning and forecasting solutions, which enable businesses to link and integrate their operations across networks, is rising in tandem with the number of internet-dependent businesses.

By Deployment Type, the public cloud held the dominant position with over 35% of the market share, due to preference of their offering because of cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of implementation. Companies are swiftly adopting public cloud solutions to enable them to benefit from reduced infrastructure costs and the ability to scale up and down operations as required. Public cloud deployment is majorly seen because of the accessibility and growing availability of cloud service providers who offer specialized supply chain management solutions.

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Key Segmentation:

On The Basis of Solution

Transportation management

Procurement and sourcing

Order management

Sales and operation planning

Inventory and warehouse management

Demand planning and forecasting

On The Basis of Service

Training and consulting

Support and maintenance

Managed services

On The Basis of Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

On The Basis of Vertical

Food and beverage

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and wholesale

Transportation and logistics

Others

Key Regional Developments:

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to hold a dominant share of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market with more than 35% of the revenue in 2023. This growth may be attributed to the increase in its economy, rise in per capita income, and increasing demand for advanced supply chain solutions in the countries, including China, Japan, and India. China is by far the heaviest consumer, driven by a rapidly extensive middle class with a better purchase ability, while India is the market with the fastest growth, driven by cloud technologies' adoption in the retail and logistics sectors. Then follow the markets of North America, which enjoy strong shifts in the retail industry with high cloud uptake. Europe is not the same; although now in saturation mode, it remains promising because of its single market policy and the high emphasis given to technological progress and integration.

Regional Coverage:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

• Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaways:

With the growing complexity and globalization of supply chains, so is the cloud supply chain management market.

market. Cloud-based solutions provide better visibility, agility, and resilience, allowing organizations to reboot their operations.

The landscape of the market is dynamic, with many actors and innovating ongoing.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market; however, the significant contributors are North America and Europe.

Key trends include increasing uses of AI and ML, increasing focus towards supply chain visibility, and sustainability moving to the forefront.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, by Solution

9. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, by Service

10. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, by Deployment Model

11. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, by Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

