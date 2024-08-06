K2 Services Announces Law Firm Modernization Partnership with ServiceNow

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services for the legal industry, today announces the company is deepening its partnership with ServiceNow. This alliance brings streamlined operations, accelerated productivity and workflow efficiencies to law firms.



ServiceNow is an intelligent platform that integrates across systems and puts AI to work to automate and organize tasks, enabling people to do value-added work. With this enriched partnership, K2 clients can modernize their law firms with access to accelerated productivity in areas such as:

Business operations workflows

Financial operational workflows

Client management workflows

IT service management

K2 Services has also been selected by ServiceNow to be on the company’s Partner Alliance Committee. As part of this alliance, and the only legal-focused ServiceNow partner in the industry, K2 will drive product and associated use cases specific to law firms and leverage its extensive experience to quickly enable efficiencies across firms through best practices and innovative workflows.

“We are excited to be enriching our collaboration with ServiceNow,” states Ed Empamano, senior VP, K2 Services. “Law firms are faced with the ongoing need to streamline and automate their operations. With this deepened partnership, we are now able to bring our clients workflow templates infused with industry best practices that they can leverage to streamline multiple departments including IT, marketing, facilities, finance/accounting, client management and more. In addition, our clients can leverage the power of ServiceNow’s deep partnership with Microsoft to enable even more efficiencies using Teams and Copilot.”

The company will be showcasing this partnership at its booth (#847) at ILTACON 2024.

For more information on K2 Services and its offerings, visit https://k2services.com/

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms. We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for K2 Services

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com