Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Industry Research 2023-2030 Featuring Autoliv, Continental, Delphi, Denso, FLIR Systems, Magna, Melexis, OmniVision, Protruly Electronics, & Robert Bosch

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth of automotive night vision systems is driven by several key factors. Enhanced sensor technology continuously improves infrared and thermal imaging sensors, increasing the effectiveness of night vision systems. Integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning enhances overall vehicle safety. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning enhances object detection and classification, making night vision systems more reliable and efficient. The incorporation of ANVS in luxury and high-end vehicles sets a precedent for safety and innovation, driving interest and adoption in other vehicle segments.
Additionally, ANVS are becoming popular in commercial and fleet vehicles for improving driver safety during nighttime operations, reducing accident rates and associated costs. The adoption of ANVS in military and special-purpose vehicles underscores their importance in mission-critical operations, influencing broader market adoption. Increased consumer demand for safety features, growing awareness of nighttime driving risks, and a preference for technological innovation are further propelling the adoption of ANVS.
Stricter government safety regulations, incentives for advanced safety technologies, and support for autonomous vehicle development also promote the inclusion of ANVS in new vehicle models. The decreasing costs of technology, collaborations between automakers and technology companies, continuous R&D investment, and development of multi-functional systems enhance the value proposition of ANVS, ensuring their continuous growth and adoption in the automotive industry.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passive ANVS segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.4%. The Active ANVS segment is also set to grow at 22.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $824.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.0% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autoliv Inc., Continental Automotive GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Rising Focus on Vehicle Safety and Accident Prevention
- Technological Advancements in Infrared Imaging and Thermal Sensing
- Integration of ANVS with Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
- Growing Adoption of ANVS in Luxury and High-End Vehicles
- Government Regulations and Safety Standards Driving ANVS Adoption
- Enhanced Performance of Night Vision Systems in Adverse Weather Conditions
- Development of AI and Machine Learning Algorithms for ANVS
- Consumer Awareness and Preference for Enhanced Safety Features
- Impact of Urbanization and Increasing Traffic Density on Night Driving Safety
- Market Penetration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Heads-Up Displays (HUD)
- Reduction in Costs of Infrared Sensors and Cameras
- Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations in the Automotive Industry
- Expansion of ANVS Applications Beyond Automotive Sector
- Challenges Related to System Calibration and Integration
- Challenges Related to System Calibration and Integration
- Growth in Aftermarket Demand for ANVS
- Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players
- Impact of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles on ANVS Adoption
- Public Perception and Acceptance of Night Vision Technologies
- Development of Multi-Functional Night Vision Systems
- Role of Night Vision Systems in Enhancing Pedestrian Safety
- Emerging Markets and Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 32 Featured)
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental Automotive GmbH
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Magna International Inc.
- Melexis NV.
- OmniVision Technologies, Inc.
- Protruly Electronics Co., Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3smm78
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment