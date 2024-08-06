Post-Harvest Treatment Market Size Worth $3.93 Billion by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global post-harvest treatment market will reach USD 3.93 billion in 2033. Post-harvest treatment is essentially a series of procedures that are followed after the harvest. These methods aid in maintaining the harvest's quality. Additionally, it prolongs their shelf life by shielding them from potential contamination. It's a multi-step process that starts with harvesting, and in order to prevent damage, it's advisable to cut them gently. After that, it goes through a few further cleaning, sorting, and grading phases of processing. They are packed and kept after being graded. To preserve their integrity, they are kept in storage under very particular circumstances. Low temperatures prevent the growth of microorganisms that harm crops. The crop is kept in optimal health by adequate ventilation as well. Large particles of dirt and impurities are removed during the initial cleaning step. The purpose of the sorting and grading is to group them based on quality or any other pertinent factor. Post-harvest treatment procedures also include regular inspections to guarantee the health of the harvest and the removal of any harmed items. Post-harvest handling guarantees that consumers receive safe, high-quality products.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14487



Key Insight of the Global Post-harvest treatment Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The area has a robust agriculture sector supported by a diversified landscape. Numerous nations in the area are major producers of a wide range of goods, including lentils, grains, cereals, spices, and fruits and vegetables. These nations export these goods as well. The domestic demand for these products is driven by the size of the population. The strong demand and supply for these goods make post-harvest treatment more necessary to guarantee product safety and consistency in quality. Producers can maintain the nutritional profile, freshness, and quality for extended periods of time by using post-harvest treatment. They can also use it to lessen damage when preparing their produce for long-distance transportation. The government's assistance and the availability of the required storage infrastructure both contribute to the market's expansion. In light of climate change and geopolitical unpredictability, governments are placing an increasing emphasis on food security, which has led them to launch programmes that facilitate post-harvest treatments to guarantee food supply for the populace at all times.



In 2023, the fruits segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and revenue of 1.06 billion.



The category segment is divided into fruits and vegetables. In 2023, the fruits segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and revenue of 1.06 billion.



In 2023, the coatings segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 0.76 billion.



The product type segment is divided into coatings, cleaners, sanitizers, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, ethylene blockers, and others. In 2023, the coatings segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 0.76 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 7% 2033 Value Projection USD 3.93 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Category and Product Type Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Growth Drivers The growing need to reduce food wastage

Advancement in market



The postharvest expert Citrosol, located in Valencia, introduced a ground-breaking automatic fungicide treatment control system. The post-harvest treatment broths' fungicide, disinfectant, and food additive concentrations can be maintained within a predetermined range of values with the CATsystem. In order to maximize control over the decomposing process, CATsystem analyses and adjusts the treatment broth in real time while maintaining consistent fungicide concentrations. Additionally, it stops resistance from developing, which is crucial, particularly when only one active ingredient is utilized. Citrosol claimed that the CATsystem provides customers with more peace of mind and cost savings because there are fewer losses and claims, as well as the ability to detect issues like dispenser malfunctions and operator mistake.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/post-harvest-treatment-market-14487



Market Dynamics



Driver: rising concerns about food wastage.



There is an increasing need to reduce food waste because a sizable section of the world's population is undernourished and a significant amount of food is wasted on a daily basis. Affluent and inconsiderate consumers are responsible for food waste. Lax post-harvest handling may have also contributed to food waste. Food waste is also a result of incorrect storage. Food waste is the fault of producers, distributors, the government, and consumers in equal measure. Food waste results in inefficient use of resources, which causes financial loss. It draws attention to global injustices that are paving the path for social transformation. It draws attention to the food instability and malnourishment that plague many regions of the world, as well as the waste that occurs from inefficient systems when good food is wasted. Food waste also has a negative impact on the environment since it increases greenhouse gas emissions, which exacerbate climate change. Food waste is not a habit that can last. In addition to other sustainable goods and procedures, post-harvest treatment methods have been used as a result of the growing worries about food waste. Reduced food waste can be achieved by better post-harvest handling, enhanced transportation and storage infrastructure, creative packaging ideas, and preservation technologies. Consequently, the use of post-harvest treatments will rise as worries about food waste grow.



Restraints: Infrastructure and cost issues.



The harvest must be stored properly as part of the post-harvest treatment. Facilities for cold storage are needed. Transport for cold storage is also required. These are beyond the reach of small and medium-sized farms and are costly expenditures. The burden is increased by other operating expenses like as maintenance and electricity bills. The expansion of the industry is further hampered by the demand for land for these facilities and well-connected highways to move harvest from fields to processing facilities. Inadequate basic infrastructure, such as reliable electricity supplies and well-maintained roads, impedes the expansion of the market. Fiscal authorities must provide this infrastructure; but, a lack of political will, corruption, and budget shortfalls result in underdeveloped and subpar infrastructure, which prevents the use of effective post-harvest treatment. The expansion of the market is further hampered by a lack of knowledge and instruction on post-harvest handling.



Opportunities: The increasing apprehension around climate change.



One of the largest concerns to the planet now is climate change. Everyone is impacted by it. As a result, the need for action to stop climate change is growing. Governments everywhere Governments all throughout the world have taken a number of actions to address the issue, including money, incentives, laws, and much more. Food production is one of the main sources of greenhouse gases, and its loss causes preventable harm to the ecosystem. Food loss is a resource waster. Furthermore, a large amount of food ends up in landfills and greenhouse gases are released by organic matter. Moreover, methane, which has a stronger warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide, is released. Reducing food waste is essential to protecting the environment. As a result, the post-harvest market will benefit from the increased awareness of climate change, which will decrease food waste.



Challenges: The lack of skills and knowledge.



Post-harvest treatment practices are a set of very specific conditions and processes the harvest is subject to. It involves temperature management in storage facilities to prevent microbial growth and retain freshness of the harvest to increase its shelf-life. It also involves knowing the right humidity levels to ensure proper care for the harvest. Hygiene and cleanliness is another factor that needs attention to ensure healthy harvest for longer periods. The knowledge of machines and equipment that enable temperature and humidity controls is a must to facilitate optimal storage conditions. The lack of awareness and knowledge about all this amongst farmers will challenge the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global post-harvest treatment market are:



• AgroFresh

• BASF

• Bayer

• Futureco Bioscience

• JBT Corporation

• Nufarm

• Pace International

• Post Harvest Solution LTD

• Syngenta

• Xeda International



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Category



• Fruits

• Vegetables



By Product Type



• Coatings

• Cleaners

• Sanitizers

• Fungicides

• Sprout Inhibitors

• Ethylene Blockers

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14487



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com