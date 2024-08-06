Company announcement no. 7 – 24

6 August 2024

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2024



The interim report for H1 2024 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for H1 2024, a conference call will be hosted on 7 August 2024 at 10:00 AM CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report H1 2024

