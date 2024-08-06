Nanterre, August 06th, 2024



Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 29th to August 02nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 29th to August 02nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market

(MIC code) VINCI 29/07/2024 FR0000125486 33 063 105,851500 XPAR VINCI 30/07/2024 FR0000125486 23 878 106,098672 XPAR VINCI 31/07/2024 FR0000125486 71 000 105,910137 XPAR VINCI 01/08/2024 FR0000125486 135 000 103,705805 XPAR VINCI 01/08/2024 FR0000125486 55 000 103,228815 CEUX VINCI 01/08/2024 FR0000125486 5 434 103,250000 TQEX VINCI 02/08/2024 FR0000125486 34 461 102,585368 XPAR TOTAL 357 836 104,3130

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment