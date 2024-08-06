Disclosure of transactions in own shares from July 29th to August 02nd, 2024

Nanterre, August 06th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares 

From July 29th to August 02nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 29th to August 02nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket
(MIC code)
VINCI29/07/2024FR000012548633 063105,851500XPAR
VINCI30/07/2024FR000012548623 878106,098672XPAR
VINCI31/07/2024FR000012548671 000105,910137XPAR
VINCI01/08/2024FR0000125486135 000103,705805XPAR
VINCI01/08/2024FR000012548655 000103,228815CEUX
VINCI01/08/2024FR00001254865 434103,250000TQEX
VINCI02/08/2024FR000012548634 461102,585368XPAR
      
  TOTAL357 836104,3130 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

