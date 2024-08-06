Recovery Centers of America Announces New Organizational Structure, Names John Fisher as Regional Vice President of the West Region

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a leading healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the East, Midwest and South, announced a strategic reorganization of its facilities and the appointment of John Fisher as the new Regional Vice President for the West Region. This new structure, effective immediately, aims to enhance operational efficiencies, streamline processes and leverage regional expertise by dividing RCA’s facilities into East and West regions.

As part of this realignment, Ross Friedman will oversee the East Region, managing facilities including Devon, Raritan Bay, Lighthouse, Capital Region and Bracebridge Hall.

John Fisher, who assumed his role in July, will oversee RCA’s West Region facilities in Westminster, Danvers, St. Charles, Indianapolis, Monroeville and Greenville. In this new role, Fisher will focus on advancing RCA’s mission and ensuring top-notch patient care across the West Region.

“The new organizational structure empowers us to enhance resource optimization and prioritize delivering top-quality services across all our locations,” said Mark Puckett, Chief Operating Officer of RCA. “John Fisher’s leadership in the West Region and Ross Friedman’s continued work in the East are pivotal to our ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care.”

Prior to joining RCA, Fisher served as Vice President of Access at Lifepoint Behavioral Health, overseeing business development, assessment, call center, transfer center, and utilization review for 24 hospitals across 10 states. Over the past five years, he held leadership roles including Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Business Development and Facility CEO at Lifepoint Health. He also served as COO of Lakeside Behavioral Health System, a 365-bed hospital in Memphis, TN. Fisher holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree from Union University.

RCA offers individualized treatment programs to help those with substance use disorders find lasting sobriety. If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to help 1 million patients achieve lifelong recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions – one neighborhood at a time. The RCA Care Model features a clinically proven, full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services at 12 world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services when needed. RCA is proud to have several of its sites recognized multiple times in Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669).