Gentherm Announces Departure of its Chief Financial Officer

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Matteo Anversa, has resigned effective September 1, 2024 to accept the role of Chief Financial Officer of Logitech International.



“On behalf of our employees, our leadership team and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Matteo for his significant contributions to Gentherm over the past five and one-half years. Having him as my partner to drive change in our organization, help design and implement our Fit-For-Growth strategy, execute the highly successful Alfmeier acquisition and to grow and steward our skilled finance and IT organization has been of extraordinary value to me and to the company. While we will deeply miss him, we understand that the opportunity presented to him is exceptional and we support him in the further growth of his career,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Matteo Anversa, CFO said, “I am truly honored to have had this opportunity to work with the Gentherm team and lead and develop the outstanding Finance and IT teams at Gentherm. Together, we have accomplished record revenues, expanded profitability and achieved extraordinary new business wins that will contribute to topline growth for years to come. I depart knowing that our company and our shareholders are in good hands with the deep and talented global Finance and IT teams at Gentherm.”

The company has initiated a CFO succession process, chaired by the President and CEO, and will provide updates as appropriate.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702