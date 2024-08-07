Inbank unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months 2024

In Q2 2024 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 3.8 million euros increasing 41% year-on-year. The 2024 half-year net profit was 7.7 million euros, which is 71% more than a year ago. The return on equity in Q2 was 11.6%.

  • Loan and rental portfolio increased by 15% year-on-year reaching 1.08 billion euros. The deposit portfolio grew by 22% compared to a year ago, totaling 1.18 billion euros. At the end of Q2, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.42 billion euros.
  • The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the second quarter was 178 million euros, which is 3% less than a year ago, but 10% more than in the previous quarter.
  • Merchant solutions remained the largest segment, with Q2 GMV of 65 million euros. In terms of product segments, car finance showed strong results with 56 million euros of GMV, which is 32% more than a year ago. The GMV of green finance decreased by 19% compared to a year ago and was 23 million euros. Direct lending sales decreased by 10%, to 22.2 million euros and rental services decreased by 19%, to 12 million euros.
  • In Q2, impairment losses were 1.7% of the loan portfolio, for the first 6 months, the ratio was 1.5%.
  • By the end of Q2, Inbank had 895,000 active contracts and 6,100 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

'During the second quarter of 2024, Inbank’s financial performance continued to improve steadily. On the back of declining funding costs and increasing portfolio yield, Inbank’s net income grew by 29% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while operating expenses grew by 17% during the same period. As a result, Inbank’s quarterly net profit was 3.8 million euros which is 41% higher than a year ago.

Sales results were stable in the Baltics and decreased slightly in Poland. Sales in Czechia have more than doubled compared to a year ago and quarterly GMV was above 10 million euros for the first time.

Considering our consistent repricing efforts in all markets over the last 18 months, we are very happy with our sales results, and this is a testament to our product superiority.

For the first 6 months of the year, Inbank’s impairment loss ratio was 1.5%. We expect our credit cost to remain within our target of 1.6%, as employment has remained strong and inflation is pulling back in all our markets.

Over the last 10 quarters, Inbank has managed to navigate a challenging macro environment by demonstrating discipline in repricing our products and focusing on operational efficiency. Margins have started to improve, and the cost-income ratio is starting to move towards 50%. At the same time, we are investing in our growth in the Czech market and will continue to bring our innovative electronics rental product to all Inbank markets by the end of 2024.

Managing this balancing act of delivering improving financial results while continuing to invest in our long-term competitiveness has been the focus of the Inbank management team over the last 18 months. While remaining cautious and disciplined, we are gearing up our organization to capture more growth opportunities in the second half of 2024 and beyond.'

Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2024 and for Q2

Total assets EUR 1.42 billion
Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.08 billion
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.18 billion
Equity EUR 133.1 million
Net profit EUR 3.8 million
Return on equity 11.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
 Q2 2024Q2 2023 restated6 months 20246 months 2023 restated
Interest income based on EIR29 30823 95758 07645 460
Interest expense-13 072-10 947-26 684-20 326
Net interest income16 23613 01031 39225 134
     
Fee and commission income106118217241
Fee and commission expenses-1 183-1 058-2 369-1 996
Net fee and commission income/expenses-1 077-940-2 152-1 755
     
Income from rental services8 1595 52415 30810 761
Sale of assets previously rented to customers3 5393 9158 1226 829
Other operating income137262476358
Cost of rental services-5 337-3 517-10 126-7 025
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers-3 386-3 611-7 736-6 194
Net operating income/expenses3 1122 5736 0444 729
     
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value305231 195-34
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses557205218288
Net gain/losses from financial items8622281 413254
     
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses19 13314 87136 69728 362
     
Personnel expenses-4 922-4 134-9 693-8 171
Marketing expenses-704-867-1 337-1 665
Administrative expenses-3 187-2 711-6 025-5 118
Depreciations, amortization-2 018-1 578-3 774-2 972
Total operating expenses-10 831-9 290-20 829-17 926
     
Share of profit from associates03610394
Impairment losses on loans and receivables-4 127-3 485-7 326-6 614
Profit before income tax4 1752 4578 5424 216
     
Income tax-398218-801310
Profit for the period3 7772 6757 7414 526
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Currency translation differences-277-291-257-336
Total comprehensive income for the period3 5002 3847 4844 190


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 
 30.06.202431.12.202330.06.2023 restated
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents234 457172 921117 593
Mandatory reserves at central banks22 25721 02018 401
Investments in debt securities25 76733 58131 269
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss1 045797
Loans and receivables988 939942 056873 513
Investments in associates205141209
Other financial assets2 4415 2685 113
Tangible assets81 00175 20662 536
Right of use assets23 47926 71622 345
Intangible assets31 91530 90628 318
Other assets8 3048 18510 504
Deferred tax assets4 7474 5053 973
Total assets1 424 5571 320 5841 173 781
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits1 175 5691 081 566965 692
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss31504
Other financial liabilities58 87060 92756 114
Current tax liability6863110
Deferred tax liability374204103
Other liabilities3 9233 6913 583
Subordinated debt securities52 01049 74541 799
Total liabilities1 291 4631 196 4941 067 295
    
Equity   
Share capital1 0961 0861 026
Share premium44 80443 56331 855
Statutory reserve103103103
Other reserves1 2501 5431 384
Retained earnings85 84177 79572 118
Total equity133 094124 090106 486
    
Total liabilities and equity1 424 5571 320 5841 173 781

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,100 merchants, Inbank has 895,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

