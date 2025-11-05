Inbank unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months of 2025

In Q3 2025, Inbank reached a new milestone, recording an originated volume of 204 million euros - the highest in its history and a 14% increase year-on-year. Consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 62% to 5 million euros, while net profit for the first 9 months of the year reached 13.1 million euros, marking a 21% increase year-on-year. Return on equity improved to 12.5% in Q3 and averaged 11.4% for the first 9 months of the year.

Inbank’s total net income for the third quarter increased by 21% year-on-year to 21.9 million euros, bringing total net income for the first 9 months to 63.3 million euros, increasing 15%. Total operating expenses amounted to 11.4 million euros, rising 3% in Q3 and 7% over the 9 months. As a result, Inbank’s efficiency continued to improve, with the quarterly cost / income ratio declining to 52.3%.

In Q3 2025, Inbank reached a new milestone with record sales, with originated volume rising 14% year-on-year to 204 million euros. Growth was driven by high demand for green financing products in Poland, continued buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) sales expansion in the Baltics, and steady growth in direct lending volumes across all markets. For the first 9 months of 2025, originated volume totalled 567 million euros, which is 11% more year-on-year.

By product segment, green financing sales reached a record 39.3 million euros, growing 57% year-on-year. Direct lending sales increased by 48% to 35.1 million euros, supported by an expanded product offering. Merchant solutions remained Inbank's largest segment, with sales up 13% to 68.1 million euros, driven by strong BNPL demand. Car financing was the only segment to record a decline, down 18% year-on-year to 49.3 million euros, mainly reflecting the continued impact of Estonia’s motor vehicle tax.

The loan and rental portfolio grew 11% year-on-year to 1.24 billion euros, while the deposit portfolio increased 13% to 1.32 billion euros. As of the end of Q3, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.59 billion euros, growing 11% year-on-year.

Impairments on loans and receivables remained well under control, with the quarterly impairment ratio at 1.52% and 1.57% for the first 9 months, remaining within the bank’s target range.

By the end of Q3 2025, the number of active customer contracts reached 915,000 and 5,900 active partners.



Priit Põldoja, CEO, comments on the results:

“Throughout 2025, Inbank has demonstrated consistent improvement in both sales and financial performance. For the first time in our history, the originated volume reached a new milestone of 204 million euros, reflecting a 14% year-on-year increase. In addition, our quarterly total net income reached a new record level of 21,9 million euros, growing 21% year-over-year.

In early October, we successfully completed another Tier 2 bond issue on Nasdaq Tallinn, which was more than four times oversubscribed, attracting balanced interest from both retail and institutional investors. The issue raised 8 million euros in subordinated capital to support Inbank’s growth in the coming years and further strengthen our capital position.

We have remained focused on profitable growth while delivering value to more than 5,900 partners and 625,000 active customers. To support our continued international growth journey, we are strengthening our foundation through improved returns, greater efficiency, and stronger capital position. Q3 2025 marked another milestone in this journey, and we expect the positive momentum to continue in the coming quarters. At the same time, our team is preparing to seize new growth opportunities and bring Inbank’s embedded finance solutions to more merchants and customers across both existing and new European markets.”

Key financial indicators as of 30.09.2025

Total assets EUR 1.59 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.24 billion

Customer deposits EUR 1.32 billion

Total equity EUR 161 million

Net profit EUR 5 million

Return on equity 12.5%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9 months 2025 9 months 2024 Interest income calculated using effective interest method 32,003 30,870 95,042 88,946 Interest expense -13,178 -13,603 -39,786 -40,287 Net interest income 18,825 17,267 55,256 48,659 Fee and commission income 33 98 55 315 Fee and commission expenses -1,295 -1,268 -3,408 -3,637 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,262 -1,170 -3,353 -3,322 Rental income 10,039 8,123 28,712 23,431 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 4,205 3,992 12,473 12,114 Other operating income 58 328 77 804 Depreciation of rental assets -4,690 -3,595 -13,511 -10,394 Other operating expenses -1,731 -1,657 -5,083 -4,984 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3,997 -3,949 -11,693 -11,685 Net rental income/expenses 3,884 3,242 10,975 9,286 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 325 -1,372 306 -177 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 81 164 139 382 Net gain/losses from financial items 406 -1,208 445 205 Total net income 21,853 18,131 63,323 54,828 Personnel expenses -5,494 -5,033 -16,863 -14,726 Marketing expenses -1,055 -849 -2,942 -2,186 Administrative expenses -3,040 -3,259 -9,068 -9,284 Depreciation, amortization -1,834 -1,932 -5,236 -5,706 Total operating expenses -11,423 -11,073 -34,109 -31,902 Share of profit from associates 0 663 0 663 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -4,740 -3,832 -14,085 -11,158 Profit before income tax 5,690 3,889 15,129 12,431 Income tax expense -682 -796 -2,026 -1,597 Profit for the period 5,008 3,093 13,103 10,834 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -96 -15 -235 -272 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,912 3,078 12,868 10,562



Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)



30.09.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 212 010 153 191 Mandatory reserves at central banks 26 896 25 156 Investments in debt securities 52 041 46 724 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 57 27 Loans and receivables 1 123 594 1 041 542 Other financial assets 4 297 4 569 Tangible fixed assets 103 279 98 069 Right of use assets 20 680 20 551 Intangible assets 33 061 31 560 Other assets 5 515 9 718 Deferred tax assets 5 496 4 707 Total assets 1 586 926 1 435 814 Liabilities Customer deposits 1 318 930 1 171 359 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 417 503 Other financial liabilities 59 923 59 135 Current tax liability 569 62 Deferred tax liability 1 072 533 Other liabilities 4 378 4 620 Subordinated liabilities 40 927 52 046 Total liabilities 1 426 216 1 288 258 Equity Share capital 1 152 1 152 Share premium 54 892 54 849 Statutory reserve 115 109 Other reserves 1 337 1 329 Retained earnings 103 214 90 117 Total equity 160 710 147 556 Total liabilities and equity 1 586 926 1 435 814



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,900 merchants, Inbank has 915,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

