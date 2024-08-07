Smart Shopping Cart Market by Technology (Bar Codes, RFIDs, ZigBee), Mode of Sales (Direct, Distributor), Application - Global Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market by Technology (Bar Codes, RFIDs, ZigBee), Mode of Sales (Direct, Distributor), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Shopping Cart Market grew from USD 1.76 billion in 2023 to USD 2.24 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 27.59%, reaching USD 9.74 billion by 2030.

These smart shopping carts are equipped with technologies such as product scanners and touchscreen, enabling customers to easily checkout and connecting them to the platform's shopping list recommendations and promotional offers. Using smart carts makes shopping more comfortable for consumers and enhances their shopping experience.

The smart cart solution deployments in stores aid in bringing more footfalls for retailers and increases sales. However, the high cost of smart carts is one of the hurdles retailers face in deploying them at their stores. Startups in the smart shopping cart are growing worldwide with the favorable ecosystem and offering improved smart shopping cart functionality with new technology integration.



Regional Insights



In the Americas region, the smart shopping cart market is highly evolving with the rising adoption of smart carts by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail stores, along with the emergence of startups developing innovative smart shopping carts.

In addition, countries including China, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India have large-scale retail sectors with a large consumer base creating the potential for the penetration of the smart shopping cart in the Asia Pacific region. Retailers in European countries are increasingly investing in smart shopping carts to enhance the retail sector's customer appeal and purchasing patterns.

Recent Developments

Qualcomm Invests in Smart Shopping Cart Start-Up



A smart shopping cart is a cart that uses various sensors and algorithms to track and analyze customer behavior throughout their shopping experience. These carts enable retailers to study customer behavior and preferences, as well as track items customers have placed in their baskets. They can even be used to detect when an item has been removed from a basket without being scanned, which can help reduce shoplifting. In addition, these carts also provide retailers with valuable insights regarding customer demographic data, such as the age and gender of shoppers. Qualcomm recently invested in Caper, a company that has developed a "smart cart" for the retail industry.

The smart cart integrates Caper's proprietary hardware with Qualcomm's advanced wireless capabilities so that retailers can gain real-time analytics about their customers' buying behaviors. This partnership between Qualcomm and Caper will allow retailers to gain valuable insights into their customers' buying habits while also providing them with the tools they need to improve their operations within the store. The benefits of smart shopping carts are numerous. For example, they enable retailers to provide more personalized experiences for customers by understanding their preferences and tailoring promotions accordingly.

Additionally, since these carts are equipped with sensors, they can alert staff when an item needs restocking or other maintenance is required around the store. Finally, by providing insight into customer behavior in real-time, these carts enable stores to make smarter decisions about marketing strategies based on actual data instead of guesswork.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Transforming Retail Shopping Experience, Mass Merchandising, and Other Retail Applications by Deploying Self-Service Assistant

Increasing Demand for In-Store Advertising And Communications Systems in Cart Display Devices

Market Restraints

High Cost of Smart Carts and Reluctance of Adoption Among Retailers

Market Opportunities

IoT, ML, and AI Integration in the Development of Smart Shopping Carts

Runtime Offers/Promotions and Multi-Payment Modes

Market Challenges

Patent Envisions and Privacy & Security Concerns

Market Segmentation Analysis

Technology: Rising inclination toward barcode technology for easy information scanning

Application: Widening use of smart shopping carts in shopping malls for cohesive shopping

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

