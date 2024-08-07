TV Advertising Industry Report 2024 - The Rise of Programmatic Ad Buying

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TV Advertising - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for TV Advertising was valued at an estimated US$228.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$261.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







One of the most prominent trends in TV advertising is the rise of programmatic ad buying. This approach uses algorithms to purchase ad space automatically, allowing for more efficient ad placements and cost management. Programmatic technology also facilitates increased precision in audience targeting, drawing on rich viewer data to place ads strategically during optimal viewing times and within specific viewer segments. Another growing trend is the use of interactive ad formats, which engage viewers by allowing them to interact directly with content through their TV screens or companion devices.



These formats not only increase engagement rates but also pave the way for innovations such as shoppable ads, which link directly to purchase opportunities. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a more prominent role in TV advertising by enriching creative processes and providing deeper insights into campaign performances. This evolution will help brands and agencies achieve more with their advertising efforts, leveraging AI to enhance creativity and efficiency. As the industry moves away from traditional attention metrics, advertisers are recognizing the need for more meaningful measurements that reflect actual consumer engagement and outcomes. The focus is shifting towards interactive ads that provide clearer insights into advertising effectiveness.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cable TV segment, which is expected to reach US$184.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Satellite TV segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $62.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.1% CAGR to reach $50.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Shift Towards Streaming Services Expands Addressable Market for TV Advertising

Advancements in AI Enhance Targeting and Personalization in TV Ads

Increased Adoption of Connected TVs Spurs Growth in Programmatic Advertising

Consumer Shift to On-Demand Content Throws the Spotlight on Ad-Supported Video on Demand

Rising Demand for Cross-Platform Measurement Solutions Drives Market Innovations

The Impact of 5G Technology on Ad Delivery Speed and Quality

Local Targeting Capabilities Strengthen Business Case for Regional TV Ads

Generational Changes in Viewing Habits Propel Shifts in Advertising Strategies

Growth of Niche Programming and its Influence on Targeted Advertising Opportunities

Integration of Social Media with TV Advertising Expands Creative Horizons

How is the Global TV Advertising Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as CBS Broadcasting, Inc., Comcast Advertising, COX MEDIA, LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $228.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $261.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global

