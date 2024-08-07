ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 - Post Event Analysis of Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the recent 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

The estimated media revenue for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is $1.15 billion. The largest media deal, in terms of annual value, is with Star, the pay-TV broadcaster, worth an estimated $750 million.

The Men's T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa on Sunday 29th June attracted a peak concurrent viewership of nearly 53 million on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. The USA saw high engagement across the ICC platforms, prior to the 24th June, there had already been 2.7 million USA-based users recorded visiting the ICC website and App, which is up by 370% from the number recorded for the entire ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

The annual estimated sponsorship value for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup was $61.01 million. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024's largest annual sponsorship deal is with Emirates Airlines, worth an estimated $17.50 million annually. DP World's partnership with the ICC ranks second in terms of annual value. It is worth noting that the brands who sponsor the ICC will sponsor multiple tournaments, not just the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup had a record prize fund worth $11.25 million. India took home $2.45 million for winning the tournament, this is the highest amount in the tournament's history. The runners-up, South Africa, are set to earn at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists, England and Afghanistan, will take home $787,500 each. There was also an additional match win bonus of $31,456 per win, however this excluded the semi-finals and the final.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

2. Media Landscape

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ticketing Breakdown

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Attendance Breakdown

Company Coverage:

Emirates Airline

DP World

IndusInd Bank

Coca-Cola

Dream11

Near

FanCraze

C&W Communications

Seagram's Royal Stag

Aramco

Jacob's Creek

