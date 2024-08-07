Supporting Better Workplace Cultures, Atana’s “Uncomfortable Conversations” Helps Managers Address Touchy Subjects

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when productive dialogue is even more important to support the employee experience and drive workforce productivity, the fully interactive, behavior-based eLearning course “Uncomfortable Conversations” from Atana is receiving critical reception for driving organizational change. Designed to teach managers how to navigate difficult conversations with their direct reports, the course uses relatable video scenarios to provide learning experiences, with a touch of humor to enhance learner engagement.



According to the McKinsey Health Institute, most managers recognize toxic workplace behaviors and poor performance but lack the tools to adopt systematic business-led approaches to influence positive behavioral change. “Uncomfortable Conversations” from Atana gives managers the opportunity to learn key communications skills including initiating difficult conversations instead of avoiding or postponing them; balancing empathy with their managerial responsibilities; employing strategies to conduct and navigate a difficult conversation; and maintaining dignity and respect for the employee throughout the conversation. While traditional methods of measuring knowledge gain are used, the course also features embedded behavioral questions that assess attitudes, perceptions, and behavioral intent. Data is aggregated and analyzed through Atana’s proprietary behavioral analytics engine and results are displayed on the corresponding dashboard to identify areas for additional training or support.

Atana CEO John Hansen said, “Today’s managers are operating in circumstances not previously experienced in the workplace. Between overseeing hybrid workforces, dealing with a wide range of team effectiveness models, and the growing impact of intensely emotional socio- and political conversations at work, they need to be equipped to handle the hardest parts of their job. ‘Uncomfortable Conversations’ helps them build the necessary skills.”

“Uncomfortable Conversations” has already received seven awards within a few months of its release, including the Platinum Award, AVA Digital; Award of Excellence, Accolade Awards; three Telly Awards for writing, employee communications and training; Platinum Award, Hermes Creative Awards; and a Platinum Award, Viddy Awards.

Hansen concluded, “We’re honored to have the quality and unique approach of our training solutions recognized by these cinematic and educational organizations. We’re equally proud of the feedback we receive from our clients who are relying on Atana to tackle tough topics that thwart workplace productivity while also being able to deliver meaningful metrics on their training investments.”

