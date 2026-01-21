Atana Launches Major Upgrades to Nine-Time Award-Winning Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atana, the Behavioral Intelligence solution that transforms training into insights for business performance, today announced the launch of “Once and For All” Sexual Harassment Prevention Training version 5, a fully rebuilt course designed for today’s workplace realities.

This latest revision is not an incremental update. It is an entirely new course, rebuilt from the ground up with new cinematic video, new real-world workplace scenes, powerful behavioral assessments, and a redesigned structure that makes it easier for customers to implement and gives them more control over what employees will learn and the timeframe in which they will learn it.

“Most workplace compliance training measures success by percentage of completion along with what didn’t happen,” said Jeff Carr, CEO of Atana. “This latest version of Atana’s flagship ‘Once and For All’ Sexual Harassment Prevention training was completely rebuilt to create an immersive and engaging learner experience, and to do much more than check a box. It turns a moment of near-universal compliance training participation into Behavioral Intelligence—organizational insights that reveal how people think and are likely to act, so businesses can intervene and take action before potential issues escalate.”

What’s New in Once and For All Version 5

A complete rebuild

All-new cinematic video vignettes, host dialogue, assessments, and learning flow—making it a fundamentally new course experience.

Immersive, uninterrupted storytelling

Learners stay engaged in realistic workplace scenarios, with fewer interruptions and stronger narrative continuity to improve retention and data quality.

Expanded and balanced representation

New scenarios reflect modern workplace dynamics across gender, race, and ethnicity, including: Female harasser / male target Male harasser / male target Bystander-centered scenarios Quid pro quo situations

Reordered course structure

The course now begins with hostile work environment , the most common form of sexual harassment, before addressing quid pro quo which improves relevance, especially for repeat learners.

Modular flexibility

All class sections are now modular and configurable by the client, so instead of different versions of courses, all of the modules are delivered, and employers can configure which modules get delivered to different audiences. For example, organizations outside California and Connecticut can now customize module selection, including third-party harassment content.

Expanded coverage and specialization New Puerto Rico state-specific module New healthcare-specific version addressing clinical and patient-facing environments will be available at the end of January 2026.

Newly rebuilt modules available in early Q2

Newly rebuilt modules available in early Q2

Harassment & Abusive Conduct and Becoming an Upstander modules are fully remade with new content and video. Required in California and Connecticut Optional elsewhere





Harassment & Abusive Conduct and Becoming an Upstander modules are fully remade with new content and video.

Built for Action, Not Just Awareness

This update of Atana’s “Once and For All” retains the elements that made the course the 9-time award winning, industry gold standard with clear legal guidance, realistic scenarios, and practical strategies for employees, managers, and bystanders. This new version reflects Atana’s broader mission: moving compliance from a defensive obligation to a strategic system of action to identify organizational blind spots and build better cultures.

By combining immersive learning with scientifically rigorous behavioral assessments, Atana’s “Once and For All” Version 5 helps organizations surface cultural blind spots early, target interventions precisely, and connect training to outcomes leaders care about such as productivity, retention, and risk reduction.

Version 5 of “Once and For All” Sexual Harassment Training is available now. Learn more at https://www.atana.com/courses/once-and-for-all