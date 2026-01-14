Atana Promotes Jeff Carr to Chief Executive Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atana, a leading provider of behavior-based learning and development (L&D) software solutions, today announced the promotion of company president Jeff Carr to the CEO position and his appointment to its board. Carr succeeds company co-founder and former CEO John Hansen, who remains Atana’s Executive Chair.

Hansen commented, “Jeff joined Atana last August and his impact on our company’s growth, product direction, and employees has been exceptional. Given his expertise in learning and development and HR Tech, he aligned with Atana’s vision immediately and has been instrumental in bringing us into new opportunities and new strategic relationships in a very short period of time. It’s exciting to watch how much our clients and prospects enjoy working with Jeff and our management team is learning from his leadership. I’m grateful to know that Atana will have the advantage of Jeff’s industry knowledge and significant revenue-driving experience.”





As president of Atana, Carr has been responsible for sales, partners, alliances, customer success, and marketing. He now assumes full responsibility for Atana’s growth and innovation initiatives, while providing strategic insight and guidance to its customers, partners, analysts, and investors. A three-time past CEO with extensive executive and go-to-market experience, Carr’s prior leadership roles have included EVP at PeopleSoft, president of Saba Software, CEO at PeopleFluent, COO of Zenefits, CEO of Inkling, and VP, Global Enterprise Sales at Docebo.

Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a laser-like focus on the intersection of people, data, and technology, specializing in learning, talent development, talent acquisition, HCM and B2B SaaS enterprise software. Carr is recognized by industry analysts as one of the HR technology industry’s leading voices and has been consistently lauded for his commitment to redefining and advancing the customer, learner, and employee experience.

“Jeff has a solid history of accelerating business results in the learning and development category,” said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. “His subject matter expertise and strong leadership skills will further advance Atana’s rapidly growing market position.”

Carr said, “Atana has been one of the L&D industry’s better-kept secrets. With a long roster of impressive customers, Atana is the analytics-first solution for organizations committed to moving beyond traditional workplace training to measuring real behavioral change with deep business insights, recommendations and playbooks based on high fidelity behavioral data. Our Behavioral Intelligence Platform includes dashboards and AI assistants that surface actionable insights to help customers eliminate organizational blind spots and deliver high-impact measurable outcomes through employee behavior change and improvements in real business KPIs like productivity, retention, and risk mitigation.”

He continued, “Our new role-based AI Assistant – Belle – leverages Atana’s award-winning training content and behavioral assessments to capture workforce intelligence needs that are mapped to an organization’s unique structure, giving leaders the visibility they need to act with precision across teams, roles, regions, and functions. It’s an exciting time to lead Atana and I want to thank John Hansen for his efforts to build a strong foundation for continued success.”

