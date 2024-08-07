ModeOne Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

Irvine, CA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModeOne, the leader in targeted, remote mobile data collection, is proud to announce it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its patented SaaS framework that enables rapid, efficient collection and analysis of data from smartphones for litigators, cybersecurity, corporate compliance, and eDiscovery professionals. This certification demonstrates ModeOne's commitment to upholding the highest standards of information security and data protection.



ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is one of the most rigorous and globally recognized benchmarks for establishing and maintaining an information security management system. It ensures that organizations have established and implemented best practices for evaluating and managing the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, and information entrusted by third parties.

ModeOne continuously sets the bar for innovation and excellence in the industry. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification through NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), an independent third-party organization, reinforces the company’s dedication to providing secure and reliable services to clients.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone for ModeOne,” said Jason Purviance, chief information officer, ModeOne. “This certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and protecting the data of our clients. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is widely-considered the gold standard in data management and information security certification, and now represents an even more significant achievement due to its recent, stringent updates aimed at addressing the evolving information security landscape. Organizations that meet the advanced requirements outlined in the 2022 revision set themselves apart as industry leaders in data security and protection.

“Through having a comprehensive set of controls, ModeOne is able to better execute their business objectives knowing they have an information security management system in place,” said Tony Giles, senior director of information security, NSF-ISR. “The certification benefits not only internal stakeholders and employees but also customers, as ModeOne now has controls in place to better protect data.”

ModeOne’s innovative approach to smartphone data collection and its unwavering security-first mindset make it a trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of data in a secure and efficient manner. It is the only remote collection application on the market that can identify and collect specified types of data directly from smartphones to ensure only the necessary information is collected. Most importantly, it ensures any sensitive data is protected and excluded from the collection.

About ModeOne Technologies

ModeOne offers the industry’s first automated, truly remote mobile data collection solution for evidentiary, compliance, and/or investigation purposes – with global reach and same-day delivery. Our patented SaaS framework helps clients target, collect, process, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first and only data collection solution that doesn’t require a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians, and the solution doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process.

ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, visit www.modeone.io or please contact us at info@modeone.io.

About NSF-ISR

NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is a leading global management systems certification body known for its superior technical expertise and high levels of customer satisfaction.