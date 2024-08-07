Frozen Edamame Market Size Worth $268.78 Million by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 200 million in 2023 global frozen edamame market will reach USD 268.78 million in 2033. Edamame is soybeans in their raw state. When soybeans are still green, edamame is collected. Their colour is green. To manufacture frozen edamame, the harvested greens are cleaned and then blast-frozen. The nutrients in edamame are guaranteed to remain intact when frozen. Edamame's high fibre and protein content is well-known. It is also known to contain minerals and vitamins. Edamame has a sweet taste. Its texture is either nutty or crunchy. Edamame is more likely to last if they are frozen. Because frozen edamame is high in nutrients and low in calories, it's a great food choice for anyone trying to lose weight. It is also well known to have heart health benefits. It can be included into many various foods and cuisines and prepared in a multitude of ways. It is a popular addition to a wide range of foods due to its versatility. Edamame can be frozen to offer year-round access to a nutritious, diverse, and healthful food in a convenient manner.



Key Insight of the Global Frozen edamame Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



For generations, edamame has been consumed in Korea, China, and Japan. It is an intrinsic, well-known, and beloved component of their food and culture since it has long been a part of their history and culture. The extensive product capabilities of the region are a complement to the high domestic consumer demand. China and Japan are two of the world's largest edamame growers, with robust supply chains that support both the home and export markets. The demand for edamame in the local market has also increased as people become more aware of its health benefits. A strong distribution network makes products easier for customers to access, which further boosts market expansion.



In 2023, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and revenue of 126 million.



The type segment is divided into conventional and organic. In 2023, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and revenue of 126 million.



In 2023, the supermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 108 million.



The application segment is divided into hotels, supermarkets, and others. In 2023, the supermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 108 million.



Advancement in market



The British restaurant company Wagamama, which draws inspiration from Japan, collaborated with Willy's Pies to introduce a new plant-based meal called the Mushroom, Kimchee, and Edamame Pie. The pie's ingredients include chopped aubergine, edamame beans, and king oyster mushrooms with a katsu curry sauce. It has Wagamama's raisukatsu sauce on top, kimchee on the side, and a side salad. The pie seeks to combine Asian flavors with classic British cooking. In keeping with Wagamama's pledge to serve a 50% plant-based menu, the restaurant and Willy's Pies have produced a new vegan option, building on their November collaboration to make a chicken katsu pie.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Modern wellness and health trends embrace frozen edamame.



Vegetarian and vegan diets are becoming more and more popular as people realize the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and eating a clean diet for their best possible bodily, mental, and social health. People are now urged to include vegetables like frozen edamame in their diets that are primarily composed of meat to maintain a balanced diet. Foods like edamame, which are helpful in controlling blood sugar levels, heart health, and weight, have become more and more popular as the prevalence of lifestyle disorders like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease has increased. The increasing awareness of climate change has also prompted people to switch to plant-based diets. The ease of access or convenience of frozen edamame increases demand for it. Thus, the growing demand for plant-based diets, convenience meals, and an active, healthy lifestyle due to shifting health and wellness trends would propel the worldwide frozen edamame market.



Restraints: Expense factors.



Edamame, or frozen edamame, is a relatively new, high-end food product that costs a lot of money. These are luxury goods, and the cost varies based on the type, size, brand, variety, and packaging. For example, premium brands are more expensive. Additionally, organic vegetables is pricey. The weather in different parts of the world affects edamame pricing; the places that produce the vegetable charge less for it than the regions that import it. The expansion of the market is further constrained by the inadequate infrastructure for transportation and storage in the importing nations. Furthermore, in the areas where it is grown, fresh edamame is less expensive. This type of frozen edamame is more favoured. As a result, frozen edamame costs will restrict the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Market forces lean toward frozen edamame.



The market demand for edamame has grown because of its increasing recognition as a wholesome, nutrient-dense, and adaptable food. Market participants have increased its production and cultivation in response to this demand. The expansion of the market is further supported by a well-established worldwide supply chain infrastructure that includes transportation and refrigerated storage systems. Prices for the products are lowered because of increased production and cultivation, making them more accessible and cheaper for customers. The increased demand for frozen edamame is a result of the enhanced accessibility. The launch of new goods with unique flavours, packaging, and shelf lives, as well as a greater proportion of organic produce, all contribute to the market's expansion. The expansion of the market is also being facilitated by well-planned product strategies and marketing activities.



Challenges: Nutritional loss of frozen edamame.



Fresh harvested greens or edamame go through a few stages before reaching the supermarkets and then consumers. The harvested greens need to be cleaned and then blanched to get rid of any unnecessary and unwanted impurities. The blanching processes leads to loss of some vitamins which are water soluble. the long storage periods of frozen edamame also reduce antioxidants. The gradual decline leads to reduced nutritional value of edamame. Edamame is processed or seasoned which increases its sodium value which has negative health effects. The use of preservatives over freezing to extend the shelf life also alienates potential customers. Therefore, the concerns over nutritional loss of edamame when frozen and the growing preference of fresh greens will hamper the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global frozen edamame market are:



• ANJ Group

• Bariball Agriculture

• Brecon Foods

• Chiangmai Frozen Foods Public Company

• Jooever

• LACO

• SINOFROST

• Xiamen Sharp Dragon

• Xiamen Sinocharm

• Young Sun



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Conventional

• Organic



By Application



• Hotels

• Supermarkets

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



