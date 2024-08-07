Antibody Production Market to Surpass USD 36.49 Billion by 2032 Driven by Escalating Demand for Targeted Therapies and Technological Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Production Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Antibody Production Market size was estimated at USD 14.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.49 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Need for Targeted Therapies & Advancements in Technologies to Drive the Antibody Production Market Forward

The increasing demand for targeted therapies and the continuous technological advancements are two of the major factors behind the rapid growth of the antibody production market. Indeed, targeted therapies, based on specific molecular targets of diseases, are featuring as the support of contemporary treatment policies. This kind of therapy is related to higher efficacy with reduced side effects than conventional treatment modalities, hence increasing the demand for quality antibodies.

Parallel to this, the advances in biotechnology —recombinant DNA technology, monoclonal antibody production, and high-throughput screening methods are making a major change in how the antibodies will be produced in the near future. Improving technology serves to increase the accuracy, yield, and cost-effectiveness of the antibody production process and shall further enable new and improved therapeutic antibodies. Thus, the antibody production market is expected to propel expansion in coming years. With further research and development, the industry has bright prospects of growth due to new advancements in technology and rising therapeutic needs.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nebula Genomics)

Novartis

Psomagen

Azenta Inc.

Other Players

Antibody Production Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 14.33 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 36.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.95% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Growing chronic disease along with an increasing elderly population

Novelties in Antibody Treatment Are all about Growth Needs, While Chronic Health Ills Trend Higher

The rising rates of chronic diseases like cancer and autoimmune diseases demonstrate the need for special therapies. Specifically, complex conditions require ideas such as the role of antibodies as an important foundation in the treatment of these diseases. It is characterized with high specificity and efficiency. Furthermore, the improvements in biotechnology such as in recombinant DNA technology and high through put screening has boosted the process of producing antibodies. This equally reduces costs and increases speed to market.

The changing trends in the healthcare industry have helped in the expansion of the market due to such factors as the increased focus on personalized medicine . They can be acknowledged to patient-specific characteristics. Finally, treatment uses of antibodies are no longer limited to the initial ones that have initially introduced this category of drug. This generates new opportunities within the markets. Significant amounts of money are being spent in this regard towards research development. They contribute to find new antibody-based therapies. Thus, the increasing needs are being fulfilled by contract manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that offer specialized services in antibody production. This helps companies invest in research and development areas that are complicated in manufacturing processes.

Antibody Production Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Instruments Bioreactors Multi-use Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Chromatography Systems Filtration systems

Consumables Media Buffers and Reagents Chromatography Resins and Columns Filtration Consumables and Accessories Others

Software

By Process

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

By Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Polyclonal Antibody

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

CROs and CDMOs

Consumables Lead with 56% Share, Downstream Processing Dominates with 67.2% and Monoclonal Antibodies Excel in 2023

The consumables segment had the highest market share that was 56% by product. Consumables are, therefore, a broad category of products used in making of antibodies in other production processes. Such as reagent kits, media and buffer and many other related products.

By process, downstream processing segment dominated the market with a share of 67.2% in 2023. And is also expected to grow with fastest compound annual growth rate during the forecasted period. The process plays a role of checking the quality of the antibody. It also plays a safety, efficacy, purity and identification roles.

North America Leads Antibody Production Market in 2023 Driven by Biopharmaceutical Growth and Advanced Technological Investments

North America is considered a large market that also showed constant growth with CAGR of 38. 5% in 2023 because the United States and Canada with their large number of major biopharmaceutical companies and biotechnological companies are included in this region. Growing spending on medications and research to help drive the expansion of the market. Healthcare system also matters Capacities here, and readiness of health facilities also matters here. Biopharmaceutical products in North America are taking root and increasing the need for antibody production. Biopharmaceuticals, especially antibodies are gaining popularity because they are specific, effective, safer products. Three, they are applied in managing of different disorders.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Antibody Production Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Antibody Production Market Segmentation, by Process

9. Antibody Production Market Segmentation, by Type

10. Antibody Production Market Segmentation, by End-user

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

