SEALSQ Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that on August 1, 2024, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”), stating that the Company’s ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per ordinary share (the “Ordinary Shares”), fail to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice.



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 28, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares must be at least $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days prior to January 28, 2025. If that occurs, Nasdaq would then provide a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

If the Company is unable to regain compliance by January 28, 2025, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period to demonstrate compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company does not qualify for the second compliance period or fails to regain compliance during the second 180 calendar day period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company that its Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting, at which point the Company would have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares and consider its available options to resolve the noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Receipt of the Notice has no effect on the Company’s business operations.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

