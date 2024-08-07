Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business Report 2023-2030 with Focus on 80+ Players Including 23andMe, Ancestry.com, Chengdu 23Mofang Biotechnology, and DirectLabs

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the DTC genetic testing market is driven by several factors. A key driver is the increasing consumer interest in personalized health and wellness. As people become more proactive about their health, they seek detailed information that could guide their lifestyle choices and medical decisions. Technological advancements that enhance the accuracy and depth of genetic analysis further stimulate market growth.
Moreover, the growing trend of preventive healthcare and the potential of genetic testing to contribute to early disease detection and management attract more consumers. Regulatory developments also play a significant role, as clearer guidelines and approvals from bodies like the FDA boost consumer confidence in the validity and reliability of these tests.
Additionally, marketing strategies that emphasize the empowerment of individuals to manage their health independently resonate strongly with modern healthcare consumers, who are increasingly inclined to take control of their health data and choices. As a result, the DTC genetic testing market continues to expand, driven by both technological innovation and evolving consumer behavior.
