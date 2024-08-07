Canada Source Tourism Report 2024: Domestic and Outbound Insights, Key Destinations and Tourist Profiles

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Source Tourism Insight by Domestic and Outbound Tourism, Key Destinations and Tourist Profiles, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the outbound travel market. This report provides clear insight into developments in Canada's regional and outbound tourism markets. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.



Key Highlights

According to the analyst's consumer survey Q3 2021, Canadians often opt for visiting friends or family (VFR) holidays; 47% of respondents said that they opt for this, compared to the world average of 40%.

According to the analyst's Q3 2021 consumer survey, the most important factor that influences Canadian travelers' holiday destination choice is affordability. Out of 538 respondents, 57% said that affordability influences their decision to choose a destination, which is in line with the global average (58%).

The overall domestic expenditure in Canada before the COVID pandemic was $19.69 billion in 2019, which has grown at a CAGR of 2.61% from 2015 to 2019. The average spend per domestic tourist was $161.80 in 2015, which increased to $210.7 in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.82% from 2015 to 2019, and is expected to reach $263.9 in 2027. The travel restrictions due to the COVID pandemic, which led to group gatherings, etc., have reduced the tourism spend, due to which the overall domestic expenditure reached $12.58 billion in 2020 and $14.63 billion in 2021, which wa lower than the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

According to the analyst's traveler demands and flows database, air is the most popular mode for Canadian travelers for their outbound trips. The total trips undertaken by air reached 18.38 million in 2023, which is an increase of 65.47% (7.27 million trips) in comparison with 2022 (11.10 million trips). However, this was lower than their pre-pandemic level in 2019 (18.72 million trips). It is expected that air-mode outbound trips will reach their pre-pandemic level in 2024 (20.70 million) and reach 25.00 million trips in 2027, with a CAGR of 8.00% from 2023 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Canadian tourist profile

Domestic tourism

Outbound tourism

Main and developing destination markets

Outlook

Appendix

