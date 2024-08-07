Servus Credit Union Announces Donations to Support Jasper Wildfire Relief 

JASPER, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is announcing a donation of $30,000 for relief and recovery efforts to support the Town of Jasper and surrounding communities following the wildfires that devastated the region in July 2024, and which continue to burn.

The donation will be divided equally between the Jasper Food Bank Society and the Jasper Community Team Society, both of which are valued and important Servus members that serve the Jasper community.

"This donation underscores Servus's commitment to the community. Both of these organizations have always been there for the residents of Jasper, and now it is our turn to be there for them. We know that this donation will go a long way in providing the community with the immediate and long-term supports that are needed to get them through the difficult days ahead," says Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union.

Servus is also providing impacted members with access to loan and mortgage payment deferrals, additional credit, and help with insurance.

The Jasper Food Bank, whose building was destroyed in the wildfires, offers food support to all Jasper residents in need. The Jasper Community Team Society provides programs, resources and services for residents of all ages, free of charge. They are currently accepting donations for residents impacted by the wildfires with 100 per cent of funds collected going directly to the community.

