EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

The EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market has a critical unmet need for approved therapies specific to EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disorders. The treatment is mainly based on off-label therapies with limited safety and efficacy data. Corticosteroid use is also often limited due to their toxicity on long-term use.

DelveInsight’s EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders in the 7MM is expected to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

According to DelveInsight analysis, in 2023, there were ~13,000 cases of EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders in NSCLC cases in the United States.

Prominent companies working in the domain of EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders, including Lutris Pharma, Hoth Therapeutics, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working on innovative EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders drugs. These novel EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders therapies are anticipated to enter the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Some of the key EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders treatments include LUT-014, HT-001, OQL025, and others.

, and others. In February 2024, the FDA granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to LUT014 for the treatment of EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash.

In January 2024, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA Clearance of the IND Application for OQL025 for the treatment of EGFR Inhibitor-induced acneiform rash.

, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA Clearance of the IND Application for OQL025 for the treatment of EGFR Inhibitor-induced acneiform rash. In January 2023, the FDA accepted an investigational new drug (IND) application for HT-001 for the treatment of rash and skin disorders associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Overview

EGFR inhibitors have revolutionized cancer treatment by targeting the pathways crucial for tumor growth. However, a notable side effect of these medications is the development of skin disorders, which can significantly impact patients' quality of life. Common manifestations include acneiform rash, pruritus, xerosis, and paronychia. These reactions often occur within the first few weeks of treatment and can vary in severity from mild irritation to more severe cases requiring medical intervention.

The pathophysiology of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin toxicity involves the disruption of normal skin homeostasis due to the inhibition of EGFR signaling, which plays a critical role in skin cell growth and differentiation. The resulting inflammatory response leads to the characteristic rash seen in affected patients. Management typically involves symptomatic relief through topical therapies, such as moisturizers and corticosteroids, while dose adjustments or temporary cessation of treatment may be necessary in more severe cases. Despite these challenges, advances in supportive care have improved outcomes, allowing patients to continue potentially life-saving therapies with minimized discomfort.





EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation

The EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Indications Harboring EGFR Mutation (NSCLC, Colorectal cancer, Pancreatic, Head and Neck Cancer, and Breast cancer)

Incident Cases of EGFR Mutation in Respective Indications

Incident Cases of Treatable Population by EGFR Inhibitors

Incident Cases of EGFR Inhibitors-induced Skin Disorders

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Treatment Market

The management of skin reactions associated with EGFR inhibitors lacks standardization, with literature accounts primarily reflecting local practices and extensive personal experience. At present, no approved therapy exists specifically for skin conditions caused by anti-EGFR treatments. Off-label therapeutic options include sunscreen, emollients, soap substitutes, antibiotics, antihistamines, topical steroids, and cosmetics.

Treatment with anti-EGFR agents often results in various dermatologic toxicities, such as skin rashes, abnormal hair growth, and eye abnormalities. For patients experiencing mild to moderate (Grade 1/2) skin reactions, these issues are typically managed with affordable emollient ointments and moisturizers, avoiding sun exposure and irritants, and taking short showers. In cases of moderate to severe skin toxicities, the use of topical steroid creams like hydrocortisone (0.5%-2.5%), either alone or with topical emollients and moisturizers, may be necessary. If the skin toxicity leads to an infection, treatment with topical antibiotic ointments or systemic antibiotics is required.

Unlike acne vulgaris, it is advised to use topical antibiotics such as erythromycin, metronidazole, or nadifloxacin twice a day for early-stage and mild papulopustular skin reactions. Creams or lotions are preferred for their added moisturizing effect. To alleviate itching, skin moisturizers and lotions containing urea or polidocanol are used. Fissures are managed by applying a 50% propylene glycol solution in water for 30 minutes under plastic occlusion each night, followed by a hydrocolloid dressing. Paronychia is treated with daily antiseptic baths to prevent bacterial superinfection.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Emerging Drugs and Companies

The potential drugs in the pipeline include LUT-014 (Lutris Pharma) and HT-001 (Hoth Therapeutics) for the treatment of EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders.

LUT014 is a topical B-Raf inhibitor and a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule. It is currently in a Phase II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform lesions and has completed a Phase I/II study for treating radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients. In February 2024, Lutris Pharma received an Orphan Drug Designation for LUT014 to treat EGFR-induced acneiform rash. In April 2021, Lutris Pharma announced results from a Phase I study of LUT-014, evaluating its safety, tolerability, and efficacy for treating EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform lesions in metastatic colorectal cancer patients. These results were published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Hoth Therapeutics is developing a topical formulation to treat patients with mild to moderate rashes and skin disorders linked to initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy. The ongoing Phase IIa CLEER clinical trial is assessing the safety and efficacy of HT-001 in patients with these conditions. In January 2024, the company announced that it received the FDA approval to expand the HT-001 clinical trial to treat severely Ill patients. In January 2023, the FDA approved an investigational new drug (IND) application for HT-001 for the treatment of rash and skin disorders related to EGFR inhibitor therapy. Additionally, in February 2022, Hoth Therapeutics announced a partnership with NUVISAN, a European CRO/CDMO with topical manufacturing capabilities in Sophia-Antipolis, France, to produce clinical batches of HT-001 for the upcoming CLEER-001 clinical trial for cancer patients. In December 2020, Hoth Therapeutics revealed a production agreement with Tergus Pharma for both GLP and GMP materials associated with HT-001 for its novel cancer treatment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Dynamics

The EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The rising incidence of cancer patients and access to anti-EGFR treatment globally increase the chances of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disease, leading to a surge in treatment options. The emergence of several novel therapies is expected to fuel market growth. The lack of FDA-approved treatment options offers a significant opportunity for investment and development of novel therapies, as medications with better safety, effectiveness, and patient compliance are the current unmet need in the anti-EGFR-induced skin diseases market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market. The lack of diagnostic criteria, an adequate grading system for EGFR-induced skin toxicities, and comprehensive diagnostic, treatment, and management guidelines, combined with strict pricing and reimbursement policies, may hinder accurate diagnosis and management, ultimately resulting in poor market access for emerging therapies.

Moreover, EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorder treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders market growth.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Companies Lutris Pharma, Hoth Therapeutics, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, and others Key EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders LUT-014, HT-001, OQL025, and others

Scope of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Report

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders current marketed and emerging therapies

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders current marketed and emerging therapies EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders 4 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Market Share Distribution by Therapies (%) in 2020 in the 7MM 4.2 Market Share Distribution by Therapies (%) in 2034 in the 7MM 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.1.1 Side Effects of EGFR Inhibitor Treatment 7.1.2 Mechanisms Underlying EGFR Inhibitors Induced Cutaneous Disorders 7.1.3 Risk Factors 7.2 Diagnosis 7.2.1 Differential Diagnosis of EGFR-induced rash 7.3 Treatment 7.4 Treatment Algorithm 7.4.1 Management Guidelines and Treatment Recommendations 7.4.2 General Treatment Recommendations 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Incident Cases of Indications Harboring EGFR Mutation in the 7MM (2020–2034) 8.4 Incident Cases of EGFR Mutation in Respective Indications in the 7MM (2020–2034) 8.5 The United States 8.5.1 Incident Cases of Indications Harboring EGFR Mutation in the United States (2020–2034) 8.5.2 Incident Cases of EGFR Mutation in Respective Indications in the United States (2020–2034) 8.5.3 Incident Cases of Treatable Population by EGFR Inhibitors in the United States (2020–2034) 8.5.4 Incident Cases of EGFR Inhibitor-induced Skin Disorders in the United States (2020–2034) 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.6.1 Incident Cases of Indications Harboring EGFR Mutation in EU4 and the UK (2020–2034) 8.6.2 Incident Cases of EGFR Mutation in Respective Indications in EU4 and the UK (2020–2034) 8.6.3 Incident Cases of Treatable Population by EGFR Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK (2020–2034) 8.6.4 Incident Cases of EGFR Inhibitor-induced Skin Disorders in EU4 and the UK (2020–2034) 8.7 Japan 8.7.1 Incident Cases of Indications Harboring EGFR Mutation in Japan (2020–2034) 8.7.2 Incident Cases of EGFR Mutation in Respective Indications in Japan (2020–2034) 8.7.3 Incident Cases of Treatable Population by EGFR Inhibitors in Japan (2020–2034) 8.7.4 Incident Cases of EGFR Inhibitor-induced Skin Disorders in Japan (2020–2034) 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Drugs 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 LUT-014: Lutris Pharma 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.3 HT-001: Hoth Therapeutics 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.3 Clinical Development 10.3.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders: the 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 11.4.2 Pricing Trends 11.4.3 Analogue Assessment 11.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 11.5 Total Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders in the 7MM 11.6 The United States Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders in the United States 11.6.2 Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders by Therapies in the United States 11.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders in EU4 and the UK 11.7.2 Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.8 Japan Market Size 11.8.1 Total Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders in Japan 11.8.2 Market Size of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders by Therapies in Japan 12 Unmet Needs 13 SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views 15 Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 United States 15.1.1 Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.2.1 Germany 15.2.2 France 15.2.3 Italy 15.2.4 Spain 15.2.5 United Kingdom 15.3 Japan 15.3.1 MHLW 15.4 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders: Market Access And Reimbursement 16 Appendix 16.1 Bibliography 16.2 Report Methodology 17 DelveInsight Capabilities 18 Disclaimer 19 About DelveInsight

