DataParser launching a new Customer Hub for Technical Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to bring third party data including Zoom, Slack, Teams and Webex into any archive, eDiscovery or storage solution, offers a new Customer Hub to access and track technical support.

“Our new Support Hub is going to be another helpful tool for our clients. Easy access to our Support team and knowledge base helps us ensure technical questions or issues are answered and resolved in a timely manner.” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

DataParser Cloud and on-prem clients will have access to the Hub via secure login. The new Customer Hub will be released early next month.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to any archive including Google Vault, Proofpoint and Microsoft 365 Purview. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries. Larger files can be sent to Azure or AWS for cost effective storage. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Email Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4’s Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser, the leading connector solution for messaging compliance, is deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724