Nexxen Expands Vevo’s Programmatic Footprint Through New Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), today announced a partnership with Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. By partnering with Nexxen’s supply-side platform, Nexxen SSP, Vevo is growing its programmatic footprint, granting a wider variety of advertisers access to its premium inventory, particularly across CTV.

Vevo’s extensive library of 900,000+ music videos – available across YouTube, the Vevo TV app and its live channels (e.g. free ad-supported streaming TV, or “FAST”) – garners approximately 25 billion views worldwide each month. Collaborating with Nexxen empowers the network to leverage its vast inventory more effectively – driving additional demand through direct relationships, offering comprehensive deal capabilities and providing self-service tools. Further, by enhancing audience targeting with its unique data, Nexxen is boosting Vevo’s programmatic monetization efforts.

“We’re thrilled to be able to count Vevo – an incredibly well-known music video network – among our premium publishing partners,” said John Rogers, Vice President, Business Development at Nexxen. “Not only can our teams help Vevo elevate the value of their inventory, this new partnership also expands our audience reach and enhances the scale of our quality owned and operated content.”

“Vevo is the bridge at the center of the advertising landscape, connecting marketers with pop culture through streaming music television,” said Rob Christensen, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at Vevo. “With Nexxen’s unique tech offerings and incremental demand, we’re opening up Vevo’s sought-after ad inventory to new buyers, while continuing to drive our programmatic business forward.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

About Vevo

Vevo is the world’s leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today’s ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Freevee, Apple TV, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu Live, Sling Freestream, TCL, Telly, and Vewd.

