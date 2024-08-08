Fulcrum GT to Offer Insight on Law Firm Transformation and the New Era in the Business of Law at ILTACON 2024

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms, announces its extensive participation in ILTACON 2024 as part of the company’s continuing support as an ILTAMAX sponsor of the International Legal Technology Association.



Fulcrum GT managing director Ahmed Shaaban will deliver a company update in Delta Ballroom A on Tuesday, August 13, at 9:00 a.m. as part of ILTA’s conference programming. In the session “Case Closed: The verdict is clear – your legacy systems are holding you back. What to do now?” Shaaban will explore the increase in competitive pressure and change happening throughout the legal supply chain, taking a holistic look at the unfolding bigger picture of enterprise-grade transformation that is signaling a new era in the business of law. Joining Shaaban in the feature session will be Fulcrum clients and partners in generative AI and cloud computing who will share real-world success stories of transitioning from legacy systems to the enterprise solutions that other industries are thriving on. The session is geared for attendees from both law firms and corporate legal departments eager to embrace the future, stay ahead of the curve and accelerate their transformation journey.

In addition, Fulcrum is hosting a series of product demonstrations and roundtable sessions in its private demo room, Bayou D at Gaylord Opryland, as listed below. ILTACON attendees wishing to register for any of the following roundtable sessions or product demonstrations may do so here.

Monday, August 12

RAPIDx Demo 11:00 a.m. Upfront NBI & Conflicts Demo noon Salvo E-Billing Demo 1:00 p.m. Finance Demo 2:00 p.m. Curo Pricing Demo 3:00 p.m. Billing Demo 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 Epoch Roundtable Session 10:15 a.m. Upfront Roundtable Session 11:15 a.m. “Risk Management Trends and Issues for Law Firms” Willie Gault Masterclass 1:00 p.m. Curo Roundtable Session 2:15 p.m. Salvo Roundtable Session 3:00 p.m. “Self-therapy for Billing Professionals: Turning Challenges into Triumphs” RAPIDx Demo 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14 RAPIDx Demo 11:00 a.m. Upfront NBI & Conflicts Demo noon Finance Demo 1:00 p.m. Curo Pricing Demo 2:00 p.m. Epoch Time Management Demo 3:00 p.m. Billing Demo 4:00 p.m.

Attendees may also visit Fulcrum staff at booth 627 to learn more about its full suite of solutions and engage in fun, interactive experiences. ILTACON 2024 will be held at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, August 11-15.



About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

