Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T rupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“Q2 was a strong quarter, benefitting from consistent revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Margi Tooth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion. “We were able to once again deliver consistent subscription revenue growth while generating free cash flow of $24 million over the past 12 months. Discretionary profit from our core subscription business increased 63% in the quarter, and we look forward to gradually deploying more capital at high estimated internal rates of return, while restoring our target margins and operating within our free cash flow guardrail.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $314.8 million, an increase of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,699,643 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 1% over June 30, 2023.

Subscription business revenue was $208.6 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Subscription enrolled pets was 1,020,934 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 8% over June 30, 2023.

Net loss was $(5.9) million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(13.7) million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(3.2) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $6.9 million and free cash flow was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $(3.4) million and free cash flow of $(8.1) million in the second quarter of 2023.



First Half 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $620.9 million, an increase of 18% compared to the first half of 2023.

Subscription business revenue was $409.8 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first half of 2023.

Net loss was $(12.7) million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(38.5) million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(8.1) million in the first half of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $9.3 million and free cash flow was $3.3 million in the first half of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $(10.3) million and free cash flow of $(20.2) million in the first half of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company held $277.2 million in cash and short-term investments, including $33.2 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.

The Company maintained $263.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $130.3 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $132.7 million.



Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10189970.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leading provider of medical insurance for over 1,000,000 cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 208,618 $ 173,253 $ 409,752 $ 338,463 Other business 106,182 97,313 211,169 188,432 Total revenue 314,800 270,566 620,921 526,895 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 175,740 151,520 347,871 297,611 Other business 98,791 89,673 196,554 173,565 Total cost of revenue(2) 274,531 241,193 544,425 471,176 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 8,190 5,232 15,150 10,132 General and administrative(1) 15,253 13,136 29,926 34,153 New pet acquisition expense(1) 17,874 20,769 34,717 42,411 Depreciation and amortization 4,376 3,253 8,161 6,455 Total operating expenses 45,693 42,390 87,954 93,151 Loss from investment in joint venture (47 ) (73 ) (150 ) (144 ) Operating loss (5,471 ) (13,090 ) (11,608 ) (37,576 ) Interest expense 3,655 2,940 7,251 5,327 Other income, net (3,220 ) (2,078 ) (6,063 ) (3,980 ) Loss before income taxes (5,906 ) (13,952 ) (12,796 ) (38,923 ) Income tax benefit (44 ) (238 ) (82 ) (429 ) Net loss $ (5,862 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (12,714 ) $ (38,494 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 42,078,271 41,383,411 41,997,683 41,246,411 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,395 $ 1,307 $ 2,785 $ 2,625 Technology and development 1,261 627 2,515 1,335 General and administrative 3,861 2,948 7,310 11,167 New pet acquisition expense 2,129 1,755 4,188 3,841 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,646 $ 6,637 $ 16,798 $ 18,968 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Veterinary invoice expense $ 231,102 $ 206,738 $ 464,671 $ 400,875 Other cost of revenue 43,429 34,455 79,754 70,301 Total cost of revenue $ 274,531 $ 241,193 $ 544,425 $ 471,176





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,343 $ 147,501 Short-term investments 152,870 129,667 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for credit loss of $1,019 at June 30, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023 285,944 267,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,703 17,022 Total current assets 578,860 562,089 Restricted cash 23,250 22,963 Long-term investments 14,119 12,866 Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 104,022 103,650 Intangible assets, net 15,930 18,745 Other long-term assets 16,737 18,922 Goodwill 43,028 43,713 Total assets $ 795,946 $ 782,948 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,630 $ 10,505 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 34,668 34,052 Reserve for veterinary invoices 60,574 63,238 Deferred revenue 252,583 235,329 Long-term debt - current portion 1,350 1,350 Total current liabilities 355,805 344,474 Long-term debt 127,559 127,580 Deferred tax liabilities 2,239 2,685 Other liabilities 4,495 4,487 Total liabilities 490,098 479,226 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,187,817 and 42,159,631 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024; 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 553,122 536,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,771 ) 403 Accumulated deficit (228,969 ) (216,255 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (16,534 ) (16,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 305,848 303,722 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 795,946 $ 782,948





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (5,862 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (12,714 ) $ (38,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,376 3,253 8,161 6,455 Stock-based compensation expense 8,646 6,637 16,798 18,968 Other, net (116 ) (188 ) (318 ) (585 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (7,508 ) (17,337 ) (18,226 ) (33,184 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,010 552 2,297 (3,213 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 3,404 (1,316 ) (1,727 ) (6,464 ) Reserve for veterinary invoices (1,650 ) 7,833 (2,535 ) 12,439 Deferred revenue 3,555 10,875 17,554 33,811 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,855 (3,405 ) 9,290 (10,267 ) Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (62,056 ) (45,136 ) (81,249 ) (79,931 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 36,673 43,859 55,678 117,652 Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (2,880 ) (4,735 ) (5,945 ) (9,919 ) Other 546 483 1,062 583 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (27,717 ) (5,529 ) (30,454 ) 28,385 Financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees — — — 35,130 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 99 513 471 653 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (343 ) (171 ) (588 ) (1,024 ) Repayments of debt financing (337 ) (435 ) (675 ) (1,042 ) Other (377 ) — (452 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (958 ) (93 ) (1,244 ) 33,717 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (150 ) (184 ) (463 ) 76 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,969 ) (9,211 ) (22,871 ) 51,911 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 169,562 145,759 170,464 84,637 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 147,593 $ 136,548 $ 147,593 $ 136,548





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics. Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,699,643 1,679,659 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,020,934 943,958 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 70.76 $ 64.00 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 450 $ 470 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 219 $ 241 Average monthly retention 98.34 % 98.61 % Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,699,643 1,708,017 1,714,473 1,712,177 1,679,659 1,616,865 1,537,573 1,439,605 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,020,934 1,006,168 991,426 969,322 943,958 906,369 869,862 808,077 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 71.72 $ 69.79 $ 67.07 $ 65.82 $ 64.41 $ 63.58 $ 63.11 $ 63.80 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 450 $ 428 $ 419 $ 428 $ 470 $ 541 $ 641 $ 673 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 231 $ 207 $ 217 $ 212 $ 236 $ 247 $ 283 $ 268 Average monthly retention 98.34 % 98.41 % 98.49 % 98.55 % 98.61 % 98.65 % 98.69 % 98.71 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,855 $ (3,405 ) $ 9,290 $ (10,267 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (2,880 ) (4,735 ) (5,945 ) (9,919 ) Free cash flow $ 3,975 $ (8,140 ) $ 3,345 $ (20,186 )





The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three months ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Veterinary invoice expense $ 231,102 $ 206,738 $ 464,671 $ 400,875 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (843 ) (856 ) (1,705 ) (1,695 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4) (75,622 ) (72,443 ) (156,836 ) (137,592 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $ 154,637 $ 133,439 $ 306,130 $ 261,588 % of subscription revenue 74.1 % 77.0 % 74.7 % 77.3 % Other cost of revenue $ 43,429 $ 34,455 $ 79,754 $ 70,301 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (523 ) (428 ) (943 ) (876 ) Other business variable expenses(4) (23,091 ) (17,230 ) (39,589 ) (35,973 ) Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 19,815 $ 16,797 $ 39,222 $ 33,452 % of subscription revenue 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.9 % Technology and development expense $ 8,190 $ 5,232 $ 15,150 $ 10,132 General and administrative expense 15,253 13,136 29,926 34,153 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (4,949 ) (3,497 ) (9,208 ) (12,318 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — (65 ) — (4,167 ) Development expenses(3) (1,655 ) (925 ) (2,832 ) (1,823 ) Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $ 16,839 $ 13,881 $ 33,036 $ 25,977 % of total revenue 5.3 % 5.1 % 5.3 % 4.9 % New pet acquisition expense $ 17,874 $ 20,769 $ 34,717 $ 42,411 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (2,066 ) (1,722 ) (3,923 ) (3,754 ) Other business pet acquisition expense(4) (10 ) (62 ) (23 ) (113 ) Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $ 15,798 $ 18,985 $ 30,771 $ 38,544 % of subscription revenue 7.6 % 11.0 % 7.5 % 11.4 % (1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.

(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.

(4) Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment







The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription revenue $ 208,618 $ 173,253 $ 409,752 $ 338,463 Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 154,637 133,439 306,130 261,588 Subscription variable expenses 19,815 16,797 39,222 33,452 Subscription fixed expenses* 11,160 8,890 21,800 16,685 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 23,006 $ 14,127 $ 42,600 $ 26,738 Other business revenue $ 106,182 97,313 $ 211,169 $ 188,432 Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 75,622 72,443 156,836 137,592 Other business variable expenses 23,090 17,229 39,588 35,973 Other business fixed expenses* 5,679 4,991 11,236 9,292 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,791 $ 2,650 $ 3,509 $ 5,575 Revenue $ 314,800 $ 270,566 $ 620,921 $ 526,895 Cost of paying veterinary invoices 230,259 205,882 462,966 399,180 Variable expenses 42,905 34,026 78,810 69,425 Fixed expenses* 16,839 13,881 33,036 25,977 Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 24,797 $ 16,777 $ 46,109 $ 32,313 As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 74.1 % 77.0 % 74.7 % 77.3 % Subscription variable expenses 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.9 % Subscription fixed expenses* 5.3 % 5.1 % 5.3 % 4.9 % Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 11.0 % 8.2 % 10.4 % 7.9 % Other business revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 71.2 % 74.4 % 74.3 % 73.0 % Other business variable expenses 21.7 % 17.7 % 18.7 % 19.1 % Other business fixed expenses* 5.3 % 5.1 % 5.3 % 4.9 % Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 1.7 % 2.7 % 1.7 % 3.0 % Revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of paying veterinary invoices 73.1 % 76.1 % 74.6 % 75.8 % Variable expenses 13.6 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.2 % Fixed expenses* 5.3 % 5.1 % 5.3 % 4.9 % Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 7.9 % 6.2 % 7.4 % 6.1 % *Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Loss $ (5,471 ) $ (13,090 ) $ (11,608 ) $ (37,576 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 15,808 19,047 30,793 38,657 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 8,381 6,504 15,780 18,643 Development expenses(3) 1,656 925 2,833 1,823 Depreciation and amortization 4,376 3,253 8,161 6,455 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 65 — 4,167 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (47 ) (73 ) (150 ) (144 ) Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 24,797 $ 16,777 $ 46,109 $ 32,313 Subscription Business: Subscription operating loss $ (3,420 ) $ (12,818 ) $ (7,939 ) $ (31,585 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 15,798 18,985 30,771 38,544 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 6,631 5,246 12,512 14,237 Development expenses(3) 1,097 590 1,871 1,171 Depreciation and amortization 2,900 2,083 5,385 4,147 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 41 — 224 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 23,006 $ 14,127 $ 42,600 $ 26,738 Other Business: Other business operating loss $ (2,004 ) $ (199 ) $ (3,519 ) $ (5,847 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 10 62 22 113 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,750 1,258 3,268 4,406 Development expenses(3) 559 335 962 652 Depreciation and amortization 1,476 1,170 2,776 2,308 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2) — 24 — 3,943 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,790 $ 2,647 $ 3,510 $ 5,575 (1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers. (3) As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands): Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (12,714 ) $ (38,494 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 15,779 18,643 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,161 6,455 Interest income (6,180 ) (3,780 ) Interest expense 7,251 5,327 Income tax benefit (82 ) (429 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses — 4,167 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,215 $ (8,111 ) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Net loss $ (5,862 ) $ (6,852 ) $ (2.163 ) $ (4,036 ) $ (13,714 ) $ (24,780 ) $ (9,285 ) $ (12,914 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 8,381 7,398 6.636 6,585 6,503 12,140 8,412 8,306 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,376 3,785 3.029 2,990 3,253 3,202 2,897 2,600 Interest income (3,135 ) (3,045 ) (2.842 ) (2,389 ) (2,051 ) (1,729 ) (1,614 ) (1,018 ) Interest expense 3,655 3,596 3.697 3,053 2,940 2,387 1,587 1,408 Income tax expense (benefit) (44 ) (38 ) 130 (43 ) (238 ) (191 ) (15 ) 496 Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses — — — 8 65 4,102 193 179 (Gain) loss from equity method investment — — — (110 ) — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,371 $ 4,844 $ 8.487 $ 6,058 $ (3,242 ) $ (4,869 ) $ 2,175 $ (943 )

Contacts :

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c2f42a0-da73-4962-8628-05edda336748