Food Lion Feeds Donates Truckload of Food and Water to Nourish Neighbors

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is responding to the needs of neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby and providing bottled water and snacks. The donation will benefit neighbors in North Carolina who may experience flooding or power outages. Providing support to American Red Cross and several county- and state-operated shelters, Food Lion Feeds delivered a truckload of 19 pallets of water and more than 12,000 units of Food Lion sandwich crackers and breakfast bars. The Food Lion brand bottle water equals more than 40,000 pounds or nearly 4,000 gallons. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“At Food Lion, we care for the towns and cities we serve because we know our neighbors and associates count on us every day,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Giving back to our communities during times of need is an important part of demonstrating care. We are grateful to partner with the American Red Cross to nourish our North Carolina neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.”

Video: An ADUSA Distribution associate* supports Food Lion Feeds’ emergency-relief efforts by loading water, sandwich crackers and breakfast bars onto a semi-trailer for delivery to American Red Cross to support North Carolina neighbors.

Photo: A semi-trailer of water* provided by Food Lion Feeds arrives at the American Red Cross warehouse located in Roxboro, NC. The water will be distributed to shelters across North Carolina to nourish neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

*Editor’s Note: The delivery of the truckload of water is supported by the ADUSA Distribution Center in Dunn, NC. The ADUSA Distribution Center, Ahold Delhaize USA’s distribution and transportation company, supports Food Lion. Both Food Lion and ADUSA Distribution and Transportation companies are part of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .

