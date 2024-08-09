Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 656 shares during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 027 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 August 2024 4 155 37.57 37.90 37.20 156 103 2 August 2024 4 401 36.69 37.10 36.10 161 473 5 August 2024 4 000 35.16 35.52 34.70 140 640 6 August 2024 600 35.25 35.30 35.20 21 150 7 August 2024 500 36.00 36.00 36.00 18 000 Total 13 656 497 366





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 August 2024 2 026 37.96 38.20 37.76 76 907 2 August 2024 1 37.10 37.10 37.10 37 5 August 2024 0 0 6 August 2024 1 500 35.72 35.72 35.72 53 580 7 August 2024 1 500 36.25 36.36 36.22 54 375 Total 5 027 184 899

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 575 shares.

On 7 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 874 650 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment