Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 656 shares during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 027 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 August 2024
|4 155
|37.57
|37.90
|37.20
|156 103
|2 August 2024
|4 401
|36.69
|37.10
|36.10
|161 473
|5 August 2024
|4 000
|35.16
|35.52
|34.70
|140 640
|6 August 2024
|600
|35.25
|35.30
|35.20
|21 150
|7 August 2024
|500
|36.00
|36.00
|36.00
|18 000
|Total
|13 656
|497 366
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 August 2024
|2 026
|37.96
|38.20
|37.76
|76 907
|2 August 2024
|1
|37.10
|37.10
|37.10
|37
|5 August 2024
|0
|0
|6 August 2024
|1 500
|35.72
|35.72
|35.72
|53 580
|7 August 2024
|1 500
|36.25
|36.36
|36.22
|54 375
|Total
|5 027
|184 899
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 575 shares.
On 7 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 874 650 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
