Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 656 shares during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 027 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
1 August 20244 15537.5737.9037.20156 103
2 August 20244 40136.6937.1036.10161 473
5 August 20244 00035.1635.5234.70140 640
6 August 202460035.2535.3035.2021 150
7 August 202450036.0036.0036.0018 000
Total13 656   497 366


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
1 August 20242 02637.9638.2037.7676 907
2 August 2024137.1037.1037.1037
5 August 20240   0
6 August 20241 50035.7235.7235.7253 580
7 August 20241 50036.2536.3636.2254 375
Total5 027   184 899

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 575 shares.

On 7 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 874 650 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

