Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 4 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.36 37.50 36.95 261 520 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.38 37.45 37.25 112 140 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.50 37.85 37.35 262 500 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.52 37.85 37.35 112 560 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 8 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.09 37.30 36.95 259 630 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.08 37.25 36.95 111 240 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 9 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 36.52 36.95 36.40 255 640 MTF CBOE 3 000 36.51 36.80 36.40 109 530 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis 10 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 36.33 36.45 36.00 254 310 MTF CBOE 3 000 36.32 36.45 36.00 108 960 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 000 36.96 37.85 36.00 1 848 030

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 429 shares during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 December 2025 200 36.90 36.90 36.90 7 380 5 December 2025 1 229 37.20 37.35 37.20 45 719 8 December 2025 1 600 37.04 37.20 36.90 59 264 9 December 2025 1 400 36.59 36.75 36.35 51 226 10 December 2025 1 000 36.20 36.35 35.90 36 200 Total 5 429 199 789





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 December 2025 800 37.42 37.45 37.40 29 936 5 December 2025 1 001 37.62 37.80 37.35 37 658 8 December 2025 1 400 37.19 37.30 37.00 52 066 9 December 2025 400 36.90 37.00 36.80 14 760 10 December 2025 600 36.35 36.45 36.25 21 810 Total 4 201 156 230

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 133 shares.

On 10 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 251 664 own shares, or 4.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment