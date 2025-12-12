Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
4 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.3637.5036.95261 520
 MTF CBOE3 00037.3837.4537.25112 140
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
5 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.5037.8537.35262 500
 MTF CBOE3 00037.5237.8537.35112 560
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
8 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.0937.3036.95259 630
 MTF CBOE3 00037.0837.2536.95111 240
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
9 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00036.5236.9536.40255 640
 MTF CBOE3 00036.5136.8036.40109 530
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis     
10 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00036.3336.4536.00254 310
 MTF CBOE3 00036.3236.4536.00108 960
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 50 00036.9637.8536.001 848 030

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 429 shares during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 December 2025 to 10 December 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 December 202520036.9036.9036.907 380
5 December 20251 22937.2037.3537.2045 719
8 December 20251 60037.0437.2036.9059 264
9 December 20251 40036.5936.7536.3551 226
10 December 20251 00036.2036.3535.9036 200
Total5 429   199 789


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 December 202580037.4237.4537.4029 936
5 December 20251 00137.6237.8037.3537 658
8 December 20251 40037.1937.3037.0052 066
9 December 202540036.9037.0036.8014 760
10 December 202560036.3536.4536.2521 810
Total4 201   156 230

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 133 shares.

On 10 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 251 664 own shares, or 4.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

