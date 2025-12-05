Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 984 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
27 November 2025Euronext Brussels7 00036.8436.9036.65257 880
 MTF CBOE2 47236.8336.9536.6591 044
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 November 2025Euronext Brussels6 83936.8337.0536.50251 880
 MTF CBOE2 67336.8137.0036.5598 393
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
1 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.2037.5036.85260 400
 MTF CBOE3 00037.2037.5036.90111 600
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
2 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.4037.5537.35261 800
 MTF CBOE3 00037.4137.5537.20112 230
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis     
3 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.3437.5037.20261 380
 MTF CBOE3 00037.3437.5037.20112 020
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 48 98437.1237.5536.501 818 627

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 900 shares during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 November 202520036.6536.6536.657 330
28 November 202520036.5036.5036.507 300
1 December 202520036.8036.8036.807 360
2 December 20251 20037.3137.3537.2544 772
3 December 20251 10037.1137.3037.0040 821
Total2 900   107 583


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 November 202560036.9337.0036.9022 158
28 November 20251 40036.9637.0036.8051 744
1 December 20251 20037.2537.4537.0044 700
2 December 202560037.4737.6037.4022 482
3 December 202500.000.000.000
Total3 800   141 084

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 905 shares.

On 3 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 202 586 own shares, or 4.25% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

