Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 984 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 27 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 36.84 36.90 36.65 257 880 MTF CBOE 2 472 36.83 36.95 36.65 91 044 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 839 36.83 37.05 36.50 251 880 MTF CBOE 2 673 36.81 37.00 36.55 98 393 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 1 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.20 37.50 36.85 260 400 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.20 37.50 36.90 111 600 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 2 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.40 37.55 37.35 261 800 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.41 37.55 37.20 112 230 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis 3 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.34 37.50 37.20 261 380 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.34 37.50 37.20 112 020 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 48 984 37.12 37.55 36.50 1 818 627

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 900 shares during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 November 2025 200 36.65 36.65 36.65 7 330 28 November 2025 200 36.50 36.50 36.50 7 300 1 December 2025 200 36.80 36.80 36.80 7 360 2 December 2025 1 200 37.31 37.35 37.25 44 772 3 December 2025 1 100 37.11 37.30 37.00 40 821 Total 2 900 107 583





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 November 2025 600 36.93 37.00 36.90 22 158 28 November 2025 1 400 36.96 37.00 36.80 51 744 1 December 2025 1 200 37.25 37.45 37.00 44 700 2 December 2025 600 37.47 37.60 37.40 22 482 3 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 800 141 084

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 905 shares.

On 3 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 202 586 own shares, or 4.25% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

