Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 984 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|27 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|36.84
|36.90
|36.65
|257 880
|MTF CBOE
|2 472
|36.83
|36.95
|36.65
|91 044
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 839
|36.83
|37.05
|36.50
|251 880
|MTF CBOE
|2 673
|36.81
|37.00
|36.55
|98 393
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|1 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|37.20
|37.50
|36.85
|260 400
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|37.20
|37.50
|36.90
|111 600
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|2 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|37.40
|37.55
|37.35
|261 800
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|37.41
|37.55
|37.20
|112 230
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|3 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|37.34
|37.50
|37.20
|261 380
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|37.34
|37.50
|37.20
|112 020
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|48 984
|37.12
|37.55
|36.50
|1 818 627
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 900 shares during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 November 2025 to 3 December 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 November 2025
|200
|36.65
|36.65
|36.65
|7 330
|28 November 2025
|200
|36.50
|36.50
|36.50
|7 300
|1 December 2025
|200
|36.80
|36.80
|36.80
|7 360
|2 December 2025
|1 200
|37.31
|37.35
|37.25
|44 772
|3 December 2025
|1 100
|37.11
|37.30
|37.00
|40 821
|Total
|2 900
|107 583
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 November 2025
|600
|36.93
|37.00
|36.90
|22 158
|28 November 2025
|1 400
|36.96
|37.00
|36.80
|51 744
|1 December 2025
|1 200
|37.25
|37.45
|37.00
|44 700
|2 December 2025
|600
|37.47
|37.60
|37.40
|22 482
|3 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 800
|141 084
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 905 shares.
On 3 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 202 586 own shares, or 4.25% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment