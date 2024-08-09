Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market to Reach $4.8 Trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 2.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Operation (Transmission and Distribution), Equipment (Pipeline, Compression station, Metering Stations, Pipeline Operation Control Centers, Cathodic Protection Station, SCADA and Others), and Application (Onshore and Offshore): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030". According to the report, the gas pipeline infrastructure market was valued at $3.9 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.8 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Prime determinants of gas pipeline infrastructure market growth

The global gas pipeline infrastructure market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in energy demand, a shift towards cleaner energy, and technological innovations. However, high initial investments and maintenance, volatility of natural gas prices hinder market growth. Moreover, the growing economies in emerging markets and growing offshore pipeline projects will provide opportunities for gas pipeline infrastructure market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.9 trillion Market Size in 2030 $4.8 trillion CAGR 2.9% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Operation, Equipment, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in energy demand

Shift toward cleaner energy

Innovations in pipeline technology

Government policies and investments Opportunity Growing economies in the emerging markets

Integration of advanced technologies

Increase in exploration and production activities in offshore locations Restraint High initial investments and maintenance costs

Volatility of natural gas prices



The distribution operation segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By operation, distribution operations are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years in the gas pipeline infrastructure market. Distribution pipelines play a vital role in delivering natural gas directly to residential, commercial, and industrial users, ensuring local access to this clean and versatile energy source. With the increasing focus on expanding gas infrastructure to support urbanization, industrial growth, and environmental sustainability, the demand for distribution networks is projected to rise. Investments in distribution pipelines, metering stations, and connection facilities are anticipated to increase to meet the growing demand for natural gas at the local level, driving the growth of distribution operations in the gas pipeline infrastructure market.

The pipeline operation control centers segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By equipment, pipeline operation control centers are expected to be the fastest-growing equipment in the gas pipeline infrastructure market. With the increasing complexity and scale of pipeline networks, control centers serve as centralized hubs for monitoring and coordinating pipeline operations, ensuring seamless transportation of gas from production sites to distribution points. The growing emphasis on operational efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance drives the demand for advanced control center technologies, including predictive analytics, automation, and integrated communication systems. As the need for real-time monitoring and response capabilities rises, pipeline operation control centers are poised for significant growth to meet the evolving requirements of the gas pipeline industry.

The North America segment dominate the market in 2023

By region, North America dominated the gas pipeline infrastructure market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to several factors, including the extensive existing pipeline network, significant natural gas reserves, advanced technological capabilities, and well-established regulatory frameworks supporting pipeline development and operations. The U.S. boasts a vast network of pipelines that transport natural gas across the country, contributing to North America's leadership in the market.

Leading Market Players: -

NOV Inc.

Gazprom

CRC Evans

GAIL Limited

General Electric

APA Group

TMK Group

Welspun

Saipem S.p.A

Sinopec Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the gas pipeline infrastructure market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

