Automotive Turbochargers Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring BorgWarner, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems,G Continental, Cummins, IHI, Mitsubishi, Turbodyne Technologies, Turbonetics

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Turbochargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Turbochargers is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the automotive turbocharger market is driven by several factors that span technological advancements, regulatory pressures, and consumer preferences. Technological innovations, including the development of variable geometry turbochargers and electric turbochargers, are propelling the market forward by offering improved performance and efficiency.

Regulatory pressures aimed at reducing emissions and improving fuel economy are compelling manufacturers to adopt turbochargers as a means to comply with stringent standards. The rising popularity of downsized engines, which rely heavily on turbocharging to deliver adequate power, is expanding the market's addressable opportunities.



Additionally, the growing demand for high-performance vehicles is generating significant interest in advanced turbocharging solutions. Consumer behavior is also shifting, with buyers increasingly seeking vehicles that offer a blend of performance and efficiency, which turbocharged engines can provide.

Furthermore, the trend towards electrification and hybridization in the automotive industry is creating new growth avenues, as turbochargers are being integrated into hybrid powertrains to enhance performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. Collaborations and partnerships among automakers, technology firms, and research institutions are also fostering innovation and accelerating the adoption of next-generation turbocharging technologies, ensuring sustained growth in the market.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automotive Turbochargers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automotive Turbochargers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diesel-based Automotive Turbochargers segment, which is expected to reach US$12.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Gasoline-based Automotive Turbochargers segment is also set to grow at 7.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.7% CAGR to reach $4.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Automotive Turbochargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Adoption of Turbocharged Engines

Technological Advancements in Turbochargers Propel Market Growth

Variable Geometry Turbochargers (VGTs) Strengthen Business Case for Performance Optimization

Electric Turbochargers Generate Demand for Lag-Free Performance

Downsizing Engine Trends Spurs Adoption of Turbocharging Technology

Integration with Hybrid Powertrains Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Efficiency

Twin-Scroll Turbochargers Propel Growth by Reducing Turbo Lag

Rising Popularity of High-Performance Vehicles Generates Market Opportunities

Aftermarket Services and Upgrades Expand Market Potential

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Trends Propel Turbocharger Market Growth

Advances in Cooling Systems Mitigate Challenges of Increased Engine Stress

Lightweighting Trends in Automotive Design Drive Demand for Efficient Turbochargers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 17 Featured)

BorgWarner Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Turbodyne Technologies Inc.

Turbonetics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4fuob

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment