Non-Endemic Advertising Explainer 2024: What Should Brands and Retailers Know About the Trajectory of Non-Endemic Advertising in Retail Media?

Some retailers with media networks are beginning to sell ad inventory to advertisers promoting products, brands, or services not sold by that retailer. Known as non-endemic advertising, this practice allows retailers to monetize their first-party transaction data by extending its use beyond advertisers promoting products within their own assortment. The tactic opens additional revenue streams from a wider range of advertisers.

Key Question: What is non-endemic advertising, and how will it impact the retail media landscape?

Key Stat: More than half (53%) of advertisers have leveraged media networks with retailers where they are a non-endemic brand.

Key Topics Covered:

Non-endemic advertising is an early-stage growth opportunity in retail media

Non-endemic advertising has potential to drive incremental ad revenues, but it won't happen overnight

Most Brands Have Partnered With Retailers That Don't Carry Their Products (% of US brands, Aug 2023)

Retail Media: Where do non endemic brands fit?

Media, Financial Services, and Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) Are Retailers' Main Non-Endemic Advertisers (% of US retailers, Aug 2023)

The Time Is Narrowing Between Launching a Retail Media Network and Incorporating Non-Endemic Offerings

Despite Brand Interest, Retailers Don't Rank Non-Endemic Partnerships Among Top Opportunities (% of US retailers, Aug 2023)

Interviewed for This Report

Eric Brackmann, Koddi - VP, Commerce Media

Glen Conybeare, Kinesso - Global President, Kinesso Commerce, Interpublic

Sean Crawford, Threefold - Managing Director, North America

Alex Juday, Pacvue - Head of International Growth and Global Agency Business

