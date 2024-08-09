Medical Engineered Materials Market Report 2024-2030: A Sustainable Solution for Preventing Surrounding Tissues by Programmed Hydrogel in Wound Care

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Engineered Materials World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants at high level by type, resin sub-type, application, end-user and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
Engineers engaged in the medical arena are tasked with developing technologies, such as medical diagnostic machines, medical instruments, artificial organs, joint replacement parts and prosthetic devices, all with the ultimate target of improving the health and quality of life for others. Among these, a variety of materials commonly used in day-to-day life, such as adhesives, elastomers, films, foams and plastics are developed specifically for medical purposes by employing advanced techniques to make them biocompatible and provide the requisite results.
The fabrication of medical equipment and gadgets is the primary use for medically designed materials in the healthcare industry. Additionally, they are used in the manufacturing of wearables, advanced wound care devices and disposables. The application of these engineered materials ranges from prosthetics and catheters to syringes. They are also used in making products for in-vitro diagnostics and key packaging for pharmaceuticals for preserving and containing medicines to avoid contamination.
Apart from medical grade plastics, the other types of medical engineered materials mentioned are also widely used and offer a number of benefits.
Report Segmentation
Type
- Medical Adhesives
- Medical Elastomers
- Medical Films
- Medical Foams
- Medical Plastics
Application
- Medical Devices
- Medical Disposables
- Medical Wearables
- Medical Wound Care Products
End-User
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
- R&D Institutions
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Medical Engineered Materials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|35
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.1 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$35.8 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by Type
- Market Demand by Application
- Market Demand by End-User
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- A Sustainable Solution for Preventing Surrounding Tissues by Programmed Hydrogel in Wound Care
- PVC Losing the Race to Alternatives in the Medical Sector
- Polyethylene Use in Bone Disorder Applications on the Rise
- Innovative Matrix Composites based on Polyethylene and Polypropylene Developed for Biomedical Applications
- Wide Array of Solutions and Application Areas Offered by Soft-Skin Adhesives Facilitating Market Growth
- Resorbable Elastomers Show Promise for Implantable Medical Devices
- Novel Thermosensitive Bioadhesives Improve Surgical Sealing Processes Considerably
- Tissue Adhesion Enhanced with the Use of Fermentation-Derived Albumin-Based Hydrogels
- Role of Medical Adhesives in Laparoscopic Surgery Growing
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
- Arkema S.A.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BASF SE
- Carpenter Co.
- Celanese Corporation
- Covestro AG
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ensinger GMBH
- Envalior GMBH
- Evonik Industries AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Royal DSM
- RTP Company
- Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Solventum Corporation
- Syensqo
- Teknor Apex
- Trelleborg AB
- Trinseo
- WL Gore & Associates Inc.
