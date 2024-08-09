Medical Engineered Materials Market Report 2024-2030: A Sustainable Solution for Preventing Surrounding Tissues by Programmed Hydrogel in Wound Care

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Engineered Materials World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants at high level by type, resin sub-type, application, end-user and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.

Engineers engaged in the medical arena are tasked with developing technologies, such as medical diagnostic machines, medical instruments, artificial organs, joint replacement parts and prosthetic devices, all with the ultimate target of improving the health and quality of life for others. Among these, a variety of materials commonly used in day-to-day life, such as adhesives, elastomers, films, foams and plastics are developed specifically for medical purposes by employing advanced techniques to make them biocompatible and provide the requisite results.



The fabrication of medical equipment and gadgets is the primary use for medically designed materials in the healthcare industry. Additionally, they are used in the manufacturing of wearables, advanced wound care devices and disposables. The application of these engineered materials ranges from prosthetics and catheters to syringes. They are also used in making products for in-vitro diagnostics and key packaging for pharmaceuticals for preserving and containing medicines to avoid contamination.



Apart from medical grade plastics, the other types of medical engineered materials mentioned are also widely used and offer a number of benefits.

Report Segmentation

Type

Medical Adhesives

Medical Elastomers

Medical Films

Medical Foams

Medical Plastics

Application

Medical Devices

Medical Disposables

Medical Wearables

Medical Wound Care Products

End-User

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

R&D Institutions

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Medical Engineered Materials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 35 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Application

End-User

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Type

Market Demand by Application

Market Demand by End-User

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

A Sustainable Solution for Preventing Surrounding Tissues by Programmed Hydrogel in Wound Care

PVC Losing the Race to Alternatives in the Medical Sector

Polyethylene Use in Bone Disorder Applications on the Rise

Innovative Matrix Composites based on Polyethylene and Polypropylene Developed for Biomedical Applications

Wide Array of Solutions and Application Areas Offered by Soft-Skin Adhesives Facilitating Market Growth

Resorbable Elastomers Show Promise for Implantable Medical Devices

Novel Thermosensitive Bioadhesives Improve Surgical Sealing Processes Considerably

Tissue Adhesion Enhanced with the Use of Fermentation-Derived Albumin-Based Hydrogels

Role of Medical Adhesives in Laparoscopic Surgery Growing

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

Arkema S.A.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BASF SE

Carpenter Co.

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Ensinger GMBH

Envalior GMBH

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Royal DSM

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Solventum Corporation

Syensqo

Teknor Apex

Trelleborg AB

Trinseo

WL Gore & Associates Inc.

