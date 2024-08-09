Hospitality Robots Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Expansion in Emerging Markets, Demand for Automation, Focus on Guest Experience

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hospitality Robots is estimated at US$566.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the hospitality robots market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in AI, robotics, and IoT (Internet of Things) have significantly enhanced the capabilities and affordability of these robots, making them accessible to a broader range of hospitality businesses. The increasing demand for contactless services, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has prompted many establishments to adopt robots to minimize human contact and reduce the risk of infection. Consumer behavior is also shifting, with guests becoming more accepting and even expecting of robotic services as part of a modern and innovative hospitality experience.



Additionally, the competitive landscape of the hospitality industry is pushing businesses to differentiate themselves by adopting cutting-edge technologies that improve efficiency and customer satisfaction. Government and industry support for technological innovation, coupled with rising investment in automation, further propels the market. The continuous development of more sophisticated and versatile robots ensures that the hospitality sector will keep benefiting from these advancements, driving the market forward.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Hospitality Robots Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Hospitality Robots Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Front Desk Robots segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.1%. The Delivery Robots segment is also set to grow at 23.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $154.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 29.5% CAGR to reach $580.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bear Robotics, Inc., Future Robot Co. Ltd., HD HYUNDAI ROBOTICS, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $566.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Hospitality Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Automation in Hospitality

Advances in Robotics and AI Technology

Growth of Contactless Services Post-COVID-19

Rising Labor Costs and Staffing Challenges

Technological Innovations in Service Robots

Expansion of Robot Applications in Hotels and Restaurants

Increasing Focus on Guest Experience and Satisfaction

Development of Multi-Function Hospitality Robots

Growing Popularity of Personalized Guest Services

Integration of IoT and Connectivity Features

Collaboration Between Tech Companies and Hospitality Brands

Trends in Consumer Preferences for Innovative Services

Impact of Social Media and Marketing on Robot Adoption

Expansion of Hospitality Robots in Emerging Markets

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Trends

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Bear Robotics, Inc.

Future Robot Co. Ltd.

HD HYUNDAI ROBOTICS

InOrbit, Inc.

Knightscope, Inc.

LG Electronics Co. Ltd

Omron Corporation

PAL Robotics SL

Pudu Technology Inc. (Pudu Robotics)

Relay Robotics, Inc.

Richtech Robotics, Inc.

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

sliQue Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

ST Engineering, Aethon Inc

Tailos, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t7cec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment